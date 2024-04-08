Review: Lithe Lounge’s hair treatments can help improve sleep

In Las Piñas, a new salon, Lithe Lounge, was recently opened to become more than just a salon – to be a one-stop-shop for hair treatments that beyond aesthetics and beautiful hair, can help people manage the hair and hair-related problems that affect their health and daily lives.

MANILA, Philippines — Love coloring your hair? Latest research shows you’re not alone: the hair care segment, which includes hair coloring, holds a 22% share, making it second to skincare, in the billion-dollar global beauty industry market estimated to be 86 billion US dollars (about P49 trillion) in 2022 and expected to grow to over 104 billion US dollars (around P58 trillion) by 2028.

While those figures are positively staggering, the bad news: the more people color their hair, the more that they are also prone to dandruff. According to studies, hair coloring and styling can leave dry and flaky residues that can trigger skin reaction like dandruff. Hair dye chemicals can also reportedly remove the scalp’s protective lipids and oils, leaving it vulnerable from irritants like dandruff.

More than just embarrassing and unsightly, dandruff, which reportedly develops more when you sleep with wet hair, can keep you up at night and the itchiness could deprive you of sleep. Studies show nearly half of the people who have dandruff have sleep problems.

“Lithe means beauty and grace. Naisip ‘yan ng owners (doctor Kaycee Reyes-Bacani and architect Nico Bacani) as counterpart of Luminisce, which is a beauty and aesthetics company, as a sister company,” Rochelle Tolentino, Operations Manager, shared the story behind Lithe Lounge, which as its tagline suggests, is “more than just a salon” and is also a consultation clinic for hair treatments delivered by doctors and experts in Luminisce.

“So every business that Sir Nico and Doc Kaycee put up revolves around health, wellness and taking care of yourself,” added Tolentino. Innosense Organics is the Bacani couple’s new healthy beverages brand, which is also served to Lithe Lounge clients.

Tolentino told Philstar.com that their salon opened last December 5 in the second floor of Alabang West Parade in Daanghari Road, Almanza Dos, Las Piñas primarily to absorb new staff members that lost their jobs when another salon shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Architect Nico Bacani designed the salon’s modern and minimal interiors with pops of personality like the salon’s emerald green signature color.

“Because we are leaning more into the class A market, we want (the interiors) to emulate being classy and elegant,” he explained through a representative.

Apart from usual salon services like haircut, perming, hair color, eyelash extension, threading and hand, nail and foot care, the salon offers a wide range of hair treatments for damaged hair and scalp. Soon, the salon plans to also offer toupees, absolute molecular repair for damaged hair, hair transplants and impants, and stem cell treatments to address problems like thinning hair and hair loss. Expansion is also on its way with a new branch that will handle both consultations and treatments near the Luminisce clinic in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

Perfect for summer, the salon’s Nano Steam and Frozen Treatment is performed using advanced machines with controlled cool temperatures to revive and rejuvenate hair and scalp that have been battered by too much chemicals.

Apart from Anti-Dandruff Vial, the Fusio Scrub with Serum treatment can help eliminate dandruff accumulation caused by frequent hair coloring and styling. The serum is delivered into the scalp through a thorough head and scalp massage, which is so relaxing, it would make one sleepy during the procedure, and sleep soundly on the night of the treatment and on the succeeding nights thereafter.

According to studies, a head massage effectively improves the quality of sleep because it promotes relaxation, blood circulation and balances the autonomic nerves, the nerves that regulate heart rate and blood pressure, therefore reducing stress and fatigue.