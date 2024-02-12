Heart Evangelista, Lee Min Ho attend Fendi Bangkok opening

At the opening, from left: Singaporean actor Desmond Tan, Heart Evangelista, Bella Campen of Thailand, Fendi Korea Ambassador Lee Min Ho, and Singapore's fashion influencer Mae Tan

MANILA, Philippines —Italian fashion house Fendi recently opened its new Men’s Boutique at the Siam Paragon Shopping Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, and marked this special occasion with an opening party attended by famous personalities not just from Thailand but from Korea, the Philippines, and Singapore as well.

Filipino fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista was among them. So was Korean actor, singer and model Lee Min Ho, who serves as the brand's Korea Ambassador.

Thai guests during the opening party included Thailand Friend of Fendi Bella Ranee Campen, Mario Maurer, Tor Thanapob, Dew Jirawat, Oab Oabnithi, Blue Pongtiwat, Pat Chayanit, and Namtan Tipnaree.

Representing Singapore were actor Desmond Tan and fashion influencer Mae Tan, who graced the event wearing exquisite pieces from the brand's new Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Incidentally, the opening party also served as the launching pad for the brand's new Spring/Summer 2024 collection in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, is a playful exploration of the ‘corporate artisan’ in tactile expressions of the brand's Factory finest craft. From supple woven baskets and knotted jacquard ‘lunch’ bags to raffia-embroidered weekenders and rigid FF luggage in bright tool prints, structured and deconstructed bag shapes complement new Baguette and Peekaboo styles in vegetal-dyed textiles, debossed leather "scales," and trompe l’oeil "pattern-print" graphics. Amid icons is the new Chiodo backpack as a stylish yet practical option for the sophisticated man.

A true representation of the brand's spirit in constant balance between tradition and evolution, the new Men’s flagship boutique in Siam Paragon Shopping Centre bridges the relationship between Roman heritage, modernity of design, and adds a touch of the Italian spirit to contemporary Thailand.

