BamBam wants to work with 'good friend' James Reid

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop idol BamBam said he is willing to work with Filipino singer-actor James Reid if given the chance.

The GOT7 member held a presscon and fansign event yesterday in Ayala Mall Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

"Oh, yeah, James," the Thai K-pop idol replied when the crowd chanted James' name.

"Actually, we've been talking about it... Nothing happened yet... James is one of my good friend(s) I just met not too long ago. If we have a chance, I would be happy to collab with James," said BamBam.

BamBam uploaded a photo of him with James and actress Liza Soberano on July 28 on his Twitter. James and Liza recently met with K-pop idols and executives, spanning speculations of possible collaboration between James' Careless Music label and his latest talent signee, Liza.

Apart from a collaboration with James, BamBam also mentioned Ronnie Liang's song titled "Ngiti."

He was surprised how fans wanted him to sing the song again which he first sang when GOT7 had a fan meeting in the Philippines in 2015.

BamBam will headline the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila show with fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang and K-pop band TREASURE to be held today, July 29, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

