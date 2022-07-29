^

Korean Wave

BamBam wants to work with 'good friend' James Reid

Kathleen A. Llemit
July 29, 2022
K-pop idol BamBam at his Manila fansign event on July 28
MANILA, Philippines — K-pop idol BamBam said he is willing to work with Filipino singer-actor James Reid if given the chance.  

The GOT7 member held a presscon and fansign event yesterday in Ayala Mall Manila Bay in Parañaque City. 

"Oh, yeah, James," the Thai K-pop idol replied when the crowd chanted James' name. 

"Actually, we've been talking about it... Nothing happened yet... James is one of my good friend(s) I just met not too long ago. If we have a chance, I would be happy to collab with James," said BamBam. 

BamBam uploaded a photo of him with James and actress Liza Soberano on July 28 on his Twitter. James and Liza recently met with K-pop idols and executives, spanning speculations of possible collaboration between James' Careless Music label and his latest talent signee, Liza. 

Apart from a collaboration with James, BamBam also mentioned Ronnie Liang's song titled "Ngiti." 

He was surprised how fans wanted him to sing the song again which he first sang when GOT7 had a fan meeting in the Philippines in 2015. 

BamBam will headline the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila show with fellow GOT7 member Jackson Wang and K-pop band TREASURE to be held today, July 29, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

