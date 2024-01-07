3 secrets to kissable lips

MANILA, Philippines — Are your lips dry and chapped most of the time, especially when the weather changes drastically from hot to cold to hot again?

Your lips are unable to cope with temperature changes and reacts by turning dry. Caring for dry and chapped lips is not as difficult as you think it is. With just an ounce of proactive care and a suitable lip balm within arm’s reach, you can create a powerful lip care routine that will leave even the most stubbornly dried-out mouths looking healthy, soft and kissable.

To address this concern, beauty brand Ever Bilena Plus launched the new Serum-Infused Tinted Lip Balm. It is formulated to help make your lips shimmer and glow.

The brand shares the three secrets to soft, kissable lips:

Keep your lips moist.

That should be the first thing on the agenda and the best way to keep your lips moist is to start applying a lip balm on them frequently throughout the day.

Not only is it one of the fastest ways to keep dryness at bay but it can also help keep your lips protected against harmful UV rays while giving your lips the hydration and nourishment it deserves.

Add a hint of color to your lips.

Give your lips a light, pinkish glow or a nude sheen.

A lot of lip balms contain a hint of color, which basically gives your pout a sheer wash. If lipstick is not your thing, then a tinted lip balm should be enough to keep your lips moisturized.

Look for safe lip care ingredients.

With so many options available in the market today, it can be challenging to know which ingredients are best for your lip care needs.

There is no need to buy expensive lip tints to make sure of that — but you also need eliminate cheap products that might put you in danger.

When choosing the ideal product, it’s vital to review the ingredients to make sure you're getting the best care for your lips. What’s good about the brand's Korean-made tinted lip balm is that it is also vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free, so you can have a safe and healthy lip care and beauty routine.

