^

Fashion and Beauty

Update your look with trending glazed lips

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 1:49pm
Update your look with trending glazed lips
Shining, shimmering, splendid glazed lips! Yes, they are back, and just in time for the season of new beginnings.
Mentholatum LipCare/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Trends are constantly changing when it comes to beauty and fashion, and the prevailing trend now is the glazed lips craze.

All the craze last year, it is expected to continue making waves this year, as our favorite celebrities pick up the habit of sporting frosted eyeshadows and even overplucking their eyebrows to get them thin, as well as going for glazed lips.

Shining, shimmering, splendid glazed lips! Yes, they are back, and just in time for the season of new beginnings. This look requires a shiny, glossy pout to shine the brightest. To achieve this look, Mentholatum LipCare has come up with a selection of nourishing lip products that not only shine nicely but also come with extra benefits.

LipCare Therapy Lip Balm, which contains SPF15, keeps your lips looking fresh and protects them from harmful UV rays. It also gives a fresh, cooling sensation that relieves chapped lips and rehydrates them. Then there is the LipCare Therapy Lip Gel, which has a superior moisture retention formulation for faster repair and relief from dry, cracked lips and bring those puckers back to life. The brand also carries a line of Lip Pure products which are made with 100% food grade ingredients, including natural beeswax. Natural beeswax provides mild hydration for the lips’ delicate skin and makes it the perfect balm for prepping and priming the lips for the look that you want to try this 2023.

There’s Lip Pure Botanical Oils, which contains six types of natural oil ingredients shea butter, olive oil, macadamia nut oil, meadowfoam seed oil, jojoba oil, and almond oil to deeply moisturize and protect the lips; as well as Lip Pure Fragrance Free, which has powerful antioxidants from Brazilian berries, grapeseed oil, and soy for youthful-looking lips, and contains royal jelly extract and Manuka honey to lock in moisture and provide long-lasting hydration.

For lippie shades, the brand offers LipIce Magic Color, a color-changeable lip balm that glides on clear then magically turns to a subtle sheer pink to give you a glazed lips look that you can distinctively call your own.

RELATED: How to recreate Bea Alonzo's favorite Korean gradient lips

LIPS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Icon Clinic introduces its vitamin-infused drip, the V-BOOST DRIP
15 minutes ago

The Icon Clinic introduces its vitamin-infused drip, the V-BOOST DRIP

15 minutes ago
One session of the V-BOOST DRIP only lasts for 30 minutes, but the benefits to one’s health last for much longer.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Update your look with trending glazed lips
59 minutes ago

Update your look with trending glazed lips

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 59 minutes ago
Trends are constantly changing when it comes to beauty and fashion, and the prevailing trend now is the glazed lips craze....
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Song Hye Kyo stars in Elle Korea cover, skips Fendi Paris show attended by Heart Evangelista, Bryanboy
3 hours ago

Song Hye Kyo stars in Elle Korea cover, skips Fendi Paris show attended by Heart Evangelista, Bryanboy

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Korean star Song Hye Kyo will grace the cover of Elle Korea’s February issue. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Belle Mariano stuns in custom-made Francis Libiran gown at PMPC 35th Star Awards
19 hours ago

Belle Mariano stuns in custom-made Francis Libiran gown at PMPC 35th Star Awards

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Belle Mariano and her "He's Into Her" co-star Donny Pangilinan accepted the German Moreno Power Tandem of the Year, which...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss World to hold 2022 pageant in May 2023
1 day ago

Miss World to hold 2022 pageant in May 2023

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Miss World Organization has announced that its 71st edition will take place in May 2023.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: For Alex Gonzaga, 'kilay' is life
Exclusive
2 days ago

WATCH: For Alex Gonzaga, 'kilay' is life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The host and vlogger spoke to Philstar.com and revealed her basic makeup know-hows. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with