Tips for wearing Barong street style

Paying homage to the tradition of embroidery but with a more current feel, this Beige Polo Barong with geometric embroidery brings the romance of Filipino culture to your daily style.

MANILA, Philippines — The Barong Tagalog has always been worn in formal occasions, such as weddings, formal sit-down dinners, and corporate events.

It was created to be a formal wear for men, although equally formal designs have also been made for women so they may enjoy this particularly handmade fabric as well. In recent years, less formal materials that are still considered as barong have been developed so that the barong may also be worn to informal affairs.

Since Filipiniana is currently enjoying a revival and appearing more often in women’s daily wardrobes, why not the barong for the modern gentlemen?

Kultura, for one, is making a case for infusing the polo barong into your everyday style! Taking inspiration from traditional silhouettes and details but giving it a more contemporary spin, Kultua is reimagining the barong into a style must-have to take beyond the limits of the office and dressy occasions and comfortably out into the streets.

Forget the stiff look of barongs and style them in your own way to express your personal style. Feel free to tuck them into wide leg trousers, layer them over tank tops, and mix them with your favorite wardrobe staples. Choose barongs crafted from a range of fabrics like silk/linen, ramie linen and cotton blends, casual enough to allow rolling up of the sleeves or pairing with non-dress slacks or jeans.

Tuck this Brown Polo Barong with geometric embroidery neatly into slacks for a preppy Pinoy statement, or pair it with edgier bottoms and sneakers for an unexpected contrast.

Keep shirt jacks untucked—the band at the hem gives it a clean retro look that pairs perfectly with your favorite trousers for urban adventures. Pick either the Embroidered Shirt Jack in blue or the Plain Shirt Jack in cream.

When you want a versatile and timeless piece that you can dress up for weddings or dress down with jeans, reach for this Embroidered Half-open Silk Cocoon Polo Barong.

For minimalists, opt for this elegant Silk/linen Polo Barong with subtle pin tucks in place of elaborate embroidery. This sartorial piece will go with anything — from khakis or denims for date nights, to shorts for that effortless tropical vibe.

Meanwhile, the full open polo barongs will look great whether buttoned up or worn open and layered with an inner tee for a chill, laidback feel. Barong on the weekends, why not? Opt for this Embroidered Full Open Silk Cocoon Polo Barong or dress down a notch with this Black Embroidered Cotton Guayabera (P899). For an even more relaxed yet thoughtfully considered style, reach for this Short-sleeved Linen Shirt with Kalinga Weave.

For a sharp, special barong piece that makes a statement, this Black Embroidered Coat Barong fits right in. It’s an intriguing and elegant piece that will make you stand out.

With a subtle nod to local dressing traditions but adapted for daily use, the barong encourages you to express your unique personal style. Layer, mix and match, dress it up or dress it down—it’s about time the barong is worn every day, beyond the confines of the office or formal occasions. From coat barongs to shirt jacks and polo barongs, these versatile pieces are meant to be worn with pride everywhere and every day.