K-beauty tip: How to achieve the dewy look a la K-drama star

MANILA, Philippines — The dewy look of most Korean stars has been the subject of many makeup enthusiasts.

They often wonder: How do K-drama stars achieve that healthy glow that radiates even from a few feet away?

A South Korean makeup artist recently gave a makeup tutorial where she answered many pertinent questions from the public who attended the "K-Beauty Hangout," organized by the The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) and Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office (KTO-Manila), in collaboration with Jenny House, Amore Pacific Philippines and SM Aura, last April 12 in SM Aura, Taguig.

South Korean makeup artist Hwaju said that achieving the dewy look most favored by K-drama stars and K-pop idols actually requires skills.

"That is a skill. It's a skill because it's not to make your skin dewy but it is to make your skin look dewy," she stressed.

Hwaju has worked with several K-drama stars, including Go Ara, who was the female lead on the 2016 historical drama "Hwarang." She also worked in the sets of "Gangnam Blues" and "Hyde, Jekyll, Me."

The makeup artist proceeded to demonstrate on how to achieve the look. She included in her routine the application of a water essence and followed by a serum.

She noted, "Don't apply it all over your face. Apply on the part where it will look pretty when the light hits."

Hwaju also revealed she uses water sponge, which when soaked in water will become bigger and more moist.

"Put foundation on the wet sponge and apply evenly on the face with a small amount by layering and then you will be able to achieve that natural, dewy look," she advised.

The “K-Beauty Hangout” is organized in celebration of the “Korea Beauty Festival 2024” happening in Seoul from May 31 to June 30. This festival is hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Visit Korea Committee.

