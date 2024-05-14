Korean makeup artist reveals tricks behind K-pop, K-drama 'clean look'

South Korean makeup artist Hwaju demonstrates how to put makeup at the 'K-Beauty Hangout' held on April 12, 2024 in SM Aura, Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean stars are popular for their au naturel or "no makeup" makeup look. It's a look that has many makeup aficionados trying to achieve or perfect.

For South Korean makeup artist Hwaju, achieving the look requires "clean makeup."

"What I think is the most important thing when it comes to making Korean actresses to have that clean makeup, because even if they put makeup, they look as if it's their natural look," said the South Korean makeup artist.

Hwaju has worked with several K-drama stars, including Go Ara, who was the female lead on the 2016 historical drama "Hwarang." She also worked in the sets of "Gangnam Blues" and "Hyde, Jekyll, Me."

She stressed one important factor to take note when one wants to achieve the K-drama look.

"In order to achieve that, the makeup should never be flaky... I used small amounts but with many layers to give this look. So it will last longer," she said.

Similarly, she talked about the popular dewy look.

Her routine for the dewy look includes the application of a water essence and followed by a serum.



She noted, "Don't apply it all over your face. Apply on the part where it will look pretty when the light hits."

She also used water sponge, which when soaked in water will become bigger and more moist.

"Put foundation on the wet sponge and apply evenly on the face with a small amount by layering and then you will be able to achieve that natural, dewy look," she advised.

The “K-Beauty Hangout” is organized in celebration of the “Korea Beauty Festival 2024” happening in Seoul from May 31 to June 30. This festival is hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Visit Korea Committee.

