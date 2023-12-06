Melanie Marquez honored at 1st Philippine Pageantry Excellence Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-four years after being crowned Miss International in 1979, Melanie Marquez still wowed the crowd when she was honored as one of the Philippine Pageantry Icons, alongside Miss World 1973 1st runner-up Evangeline Pascual at the 1st Philippine Pageantry Excellence Awards held in Greenhills, San Juan.

Evangeline was 18 when she was proclaimed in London, while Melanie was 15 when she was crowned in Tokyo. Melanie is the youngest titleholder — a feat that will not be duplicated because future Miss International delegates, after her year, were required to be 18 on the day of the competition. Now, decades after their respective reigns, both sexagenarians have maintained their svelte frames.

The other titleholders from various pageant platforms who were honored during the ceremony were Gwendolyn Furniol (Miss World Philippines 2022), Kirk Bondad (Mister World Philippines 2023), Jeannette Fernando (Binibining Pilipinas Tourism 1993), Francine Reyes (Eco Teen Philippines 2023), John Jeffrey Carlos (Mister Gay World 2019), Daisy Reyes (Binibining Pilipinas World 1996), Maxine Misa (Model Mom Universe 2023), Susan Villanueva (Face of Tourism 2023) and Patricia Fernandez (Binibining Pilipinas International 2008).

"I'm so overwhelmed that past beauty queens and titleholders are gracing this show. For the past seven years, we've been giving out various recognition to men and women who have excelled in their respective fields of endeavor; as we continue our outreach programs in Mindanao. This year, visually-impaired individuals from Pampanga are the beneficiaries of our corporate social responsibility projects," shared R. Ferdinand Hiñola, spokesperson of Best Publications, in his message.

Other award recipients included Niño Angeles and Andrew Badiola (fashion design), Noel Flores (maquillage), Cecille Bravo (philanthropy), Ima Castro (stage/theater), Ning Corteza (pageant coach at John Robert Powers), Kabogera (skin care), Lloyd Umali (vocal performance), Rodgil Flores (beauty camp, Kagandahang Flores), Jenny Ngai (solar power/sustainable energy), Kimson Tan/Faith da Silva/Kelvin Miranda (Sparkle Talent Center artists), Joel Cruz (perfumery), Lhar Santiago (media correspondence-GMA7), "Korina Interviews" (TV show) and Rabiya Mateo (TV host).

As highlight of the event, eight personalities (natural and juridical) were honored with special citations for being the best in their field or calling. They were:

Joy Arguil (FAB Philippines) - Pageant Lensman of the Year

Edge Tenoria (Pageantology 101) - Pageant Blogger of the Year

Adam Genato (HeyAdamG) - Pageant Vlogger of the Year

Eton Concepcion (Manila Standard Today) - Pageant Chronicler of the Year

Miss Universe Philippines - Female Pageant System of the Year

Misters of Filipinas - Male Pageant System of the Year

Eventologie - Pageant Blogsite of the Year

Man of the World - Pageant Producer of the Year

This year's selection panel was composed of Joee Guilas, Noli Berioso, Mylene Misolas, Mel Caparas, Bobby Requintina, Concon Siñel, Atorni Ton, and yours truly.

