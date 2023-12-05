Melanie Marquez open to son Abraham Lawyer joining showbiz

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez has expressed her support for her youngest son Abraham Lawyer should he decide to enter the entertainment business.

Abraham, who goes by Abe, gained a lot of attention online after videos of him supporting his half-sister Michelle Dee at Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador went viral.

The 20-year-old is Melanie's youngest son with estranged American and ranch owner Randy "Adam" Lawyer. Michelle is Melanie's daughter with businessman, former director Frederick "Derek" Dee.

In an interview with GMA's Lhar Santiago during the inaugural Pageant Excellence Awards where she received a Pageantry Icon Award, Melanie said she would back Abe entering showbiz.

"Susubukan niya siguro 'yun. Hindi ko kasi sinasabihan ang mga anak ko kung ano gagawin sa buhay," Melanie said. "Basta sabi ko sa kanila, the secret of success is you have to be dedicated and happy of what you're doing para hindi ka madaling mapagod."

WATCH: Melanie Marquez talks about her youngest son Abe Lawyer

Melanie also reiterated her pride for Michelle who finished in the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023 and won four special awards, including the fan-voted Best in National Costume.

"Everybody [knows] that she works very hard, nakita naman natin lahat, 'di lang pinagkait sa kanya ang korona," Melanie said, adding her gratitude to the fans.

The former beauty queen is also excited for Michelle to return to acting, adding that action roles fit her well as Michelle has a background in martial arts.

Michelle is set to join the GMA show "Black Rider" months after she wrapped up "Mga Lihim ni Urduja" where she also portrayed an action-heavy character.

Abe said last week that he was learning to speak Tagalog as he is indeed considering showbiz. He, however, has to finish his studies in the United States. — Video from GMA Integrated News' YouTube channel

