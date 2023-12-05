^

Entertainment

Melanie Marquez open to son Abraham Lawyer joining showbiz

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 12:11pm
Melanie Marquez open to son Abraham Lawyer joining showbiz
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee with her brother Abraham Lawyer.
Michelle Dee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez has expressed her support for her youngest son Abraham Lawyer should he decide to enter the entertainment business.

Abraham, who goes by Abe, gained a lot of attention online after videos of him supporting his half-sister Michelle Dee at Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador went viral.

The 20-year-old is Melanie's youngest son with estranged American and ranch owner Randy "Adam" Lawyer. Michelle is Melanie's daughter with businessman, former director Frederick "Derek" Dee.

In an interview with GMA's Lhar Santiago during the inaugural Pageant Excellence Awards where she received a Pageantry Icon Award, Melanie said she would back Abe entering showbiz.

"Susubukan niya siguro 'yun. Hindi ko kasi sinasabihan ang mga anak ko kung ano gagawin sa buhay," Melanie said. "Basta sabi ko sa kanila, the secret of success is you have to be dedicated and happy of what you're doing para hindi ka madaling mapagod."

WATCH: Melanie Marquez talks about her youngest son Abe Lawyer

Melanie also reiterated her pride for Michelle who finished in the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023 and won four special awards, including the fan-voted Best in National Costume.

"Everybody [knows] that she works very hard, nakita naman natin lahat, 'di lang pinagkait sa kanya ang korona," Melanie said, adding her gratitude to the fans. 

The former beauty queen is also excited for Michelle to return to acting, adding that action roles fit her well as Michelle has a background in martial arts.

Michelle is set to join the GMA show "Black Rider" months after she wrapped up "Mga Lihim ni Urduja" where she also portrayed an action-heavy character.

Abe said last week that he was learning to speak Tagalog as he is indeed considering showbiz. He, however, has to finish his studies in the United States. — Video from GMA Integrated News' YouTube channel

RELATED: Meet Abraham Lawyer, Michelle Dee's youngest half-brother

vuukle comment

ABRAHAM LAWYER

MELANIE MARQUEZ

MICHELLE DEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

Annette Gozon opens up about Vic Sotto contract

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
GMA Films president and GMA Network senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes said that Vic Sotto has renewed his contract...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes Spain pictures go viral amid KathNiel breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Separate photos of Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes in Spain have been trending online amid the actor's breakup with long-time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofia Andres unfollows Andrea Brillantes, shares cryptic post amid KathNiel breakup

Sofia Andres unfollows Andrea Brillantes, shares cryptic post amid KathNiel breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Sofia Andres shared a post believed by Internet users to be pertaining to Andrea Brillantes after Sofia's friend Kathryn Bernardo...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Magiging mahirap pero kailangan': Daniel Padilla emotional in breakup message for Kathryn Bernardo
play

'Magiging mahirap pero kailangan': Daniel Padilla emotional in breakup message for Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Minutes after Kathryn Bernardo admitted that they have broken up, Daniel Padilla also announced their separation.
Entertainment
fbtw
2 Best Pictures, 2 Best Actresses named by The Eddys

2 Best Pictures, 2 Best Actresses named by The Eddys

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Two Best Actress winners and two Best Pictures were adjudged in the sixth Entertainment Editor’s Choice Awards or the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Mallari' creators hope to match, surpass 'Feng Shui' success

'Mallari' creators hope to match, surpass 'Feng Shui' success

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Mallari" director Derick Cabrido and writer Enrico Santos hope that their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is it the end of Michelle Dee&rsquo;s pageant journey?

Is it the end of Michelle Dee’s pageant journey?

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Michelle Marquez Dee made a successful campaign at the 72nd edition of Miss Universe by bringing the country back to the competition’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
A musical-themed birthday bash

A musical-themed birthday bash

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
On Nov. 25, Lourdes “Nene” Pe Lim celebrated her 80th birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin gets spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin gets spot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Former child actor and the star of "Home Alone" movies Macaulay Culkin just got his own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vina Morales returns with Korean movie remake after Broadway stint

Vina Morales returns with Korean movie remake after Broadway stint

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Vina Morales returns to the Philippines with more projects, including a Korean movie remake and a 20th anniversary recording,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with