Anne Jakrajutatip calls Miss Universe 2023 'one of the best, most-watched' in pageant's history

MANILA, Philippines — Thai businesswoman and Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip has called this year's Miss Universe show as "one of the best and most-watched Miss Universe shows in many years."

Jakrajutatip shared her sentiment on her Instagram account, accompanied by a highlights reel.

The Thai businesswoman also thanked the people who made her dream into a "reality."

Sheynnis Palacios took home Nicaragua's first crown at the end of the coronation night on November 18 held in San Salvador, El Salvador.

The Philippines' Michelle Dee finished in the Top 10. She was warmly welcomed yesterday night when she arrived from her Miss Universe stint, that included a stop in Mexico, the host country of Miss Universe 2024.

A week before the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night, Thai media company JKN Global Group, owned by Jakrajutatip, has filed for bankruptcy.

The company made the announcement in a statement to the Thai Stock Exchange after it missed to repay bonds worth around $12 million.

JKN said that it will try to resolve a “liquidity problem.”

