Mexico to host Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua is crowned by Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel on coronation night on November 18, 2023 in El Salvador.

MANILA, Philippines — The 73rd Miss Universe edition will take place in another Latin American country in 2024. In a video announcement during the San Salvador show, businessman Raul Rochas Cantu confirmed that his home country, Mexico, will host the next competition.

Mexico has produced three former Miss Universe winners: Andrea Meza (2020), Ximena Navarrete (2010) and Lupita Jones (1991). Jones produced the two other titleholders during her stint as her country's Miss Universe national director. She has been replaced by Miss Mexico World 2010 Cynthia de la Vega as Miss Universe Mexico national director.

During the 72nd pageant edition in El Salvador, Ximena was seen walking out of the pageant's venue — the Gimnio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena — when Mexican delegate Melissa Flores failed to place in the Top 20 semifinal round.

Interestingly, Ximena drew up a Top 20 list on the eve of the final show, putting Melissa Flores in the top spot. Her list, however, did not include Philippine delegate Michelle Marquez Dee.

After the coronation night, Michelle joined newly crowned winner Sheynnis Palacios and her court, plus three other delegates in a trip to Mexico as part of the initial rites of next year's show.

Mexico has hosted the Miss Universe competition in four previous occasions — 1978, 1989, 1993 and 2007. Thus, it has crowned titleholders hailing from all parts of the globe: Margaret Gardiner, South Africa (1978); Angela Visser, Netherlands (1989); Dayanara Torres, Puerto Rico (1993) and Riyo Mori, Japan (2007).

After crowning an African, a European, a Latin American and an Asian queen, which continent will it give the crown to next year? Stay tuned!

