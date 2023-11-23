'Our mistake!': Miss Universe El Salvador apologizes for Top 5 art card with Philippines' Michelle Dee

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe El Salvador apologized for their mistake after posting a wrong art card of the Top 5 on Instagram.

Filipino social media users called out the organization after Michelle was seen in the Top 5 of the art card, which was replaced with Miss Thailand minutes after.

"Our mistake!" Miss Universe El Salvador wrote.

"In the rush to get our posts up during Saturday’s live broadcast, we accidentally mixed up the names of two finalists," it added.

The organization then apologized to both candidates.

"This was a simple error of moving too fast - we heard the same results live at the same time that you all did, no special access over here! We’re sorry to both finalists," it said.

Miss Universe 2023 judge Iris Mittenaere said on Instagram that she doesn't know the wrong post as she said that Michelle was in her Top 5.

"I have no idea about a deleted post or something... As judges, everything was fair and legal. But to be honest Michelle was in my Top 5. I loved her style in evening gown and I love her style since I saw her in the Philippines almost 3 years ago," Iris said.

Michelle ended her journey in the Top 10 of the pageant. Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios won the first Miss Universe title for her country.

