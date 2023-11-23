Miss Universe 2023 judge Iris Mittenaere reveals Michelle Dee included in her Top 5

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 judge Iris Mittenaere revealed that Philippines' bet Michelle Dee was included in her Top 5 list.

An Instagram user commented on Iris' post, inquiring about the deleted post of Miss Universe wherein Michelle is included in the Top 5 instead of Miss Thailand.

"Philippines loves you and we know you love us too much also. I don't have anything against the winners, the girls, and the judges but can you just give a statement on the circulating post of @missuniversosv during the Top 5 announcement? Why was Philippines in the deleted version?" The user asked Iris.

Iris then said that the judging was "fair and legal," saying Michelle was in her Top 5.

"I have no idea about a deleted post or something... As judges, everything was fair and legal. But to be honest Michelle was in my Top 5. I loved her style in evening gown and I love her style since I saw her in the Philippines almost 3 years ago," Iris said.

"She didn't do any mistakes, so the Philippines should be very proud of her. She is beautiful, kind, classy... the level was really high this year, when you see the girls who didn't make it to the Top 5, there is a lot of amazing contestants... I know that Michelle is very sweet and please give her a lot of love because she deserves it.

"She is the perfect representative for the Philippines & sweet, kind, true, classy, and hard worker. I hope to see her very soon."

Michelle ended her journey in the Top 10 of the pageant. Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios won the first Miss Universe title for her country.

