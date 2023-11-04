Philippines' Michelle Dee inches closer to top spot of Miss Universe 2023 fan vote

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee wears a tailored denim outfit from Renz Reyes, as styled by Team Ryuji Shiomitsu, as departure outfit for El Salvador.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bayanihan spirit is truly alive! When Filipino fans called out to Pinoy supporters to vote simultaneously for Michelle Marquez Dee by 6 p.m. yesterday on the Miss Universe site, they actually did! One pageant observer noted that Pinoys are the best pageant fans for nothing.

Thus, in the ongoing #VoiceForChange contest of the Miss Universe 2023 via an online poll, the Top 10 voting leaders list showed Michelle Marquez Dee coming close to top-voted candidate Shennis Palacios of Nicaragua.

The other delegates in the leaderboard, in random order, include:

Maya Aboul Hosn, Lebanon

Jordanne Levy, Jamaica

Aishah Akorede, Ireland

Maria Brechanne, Brazil

Mariana Downing, Dominican Republic

Celeste Viel, Chile

Endi Demneri, Albania

Anntonia Porsild, Thailand

Diane Leyre, France

Some prior topnotchers have remained in the leaderboard, but a few new names have crept into the charts. Interestingly, the vote-rich Asian countries have not yet fared in the list.

Perhaps, they're saving the best for last!

Ten (10) Silver Finalists will be announced during the preliminary competition on November 15, while three Gold winners together with the Voice for Change fan vote winner will be announced on the coronation night on November 18.

The Miss Universe 2023 finale will unfold on November 18 at the National Gymnasium of San Salvador in El Salvador. Stay tuned!

