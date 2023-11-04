^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe Organization announces members of 2023 selection committee

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 4, 2023 | 10:20am
This year's panel of judges at the 72nd Miss Universe to be held in El Salvador on November 18, 2023.
Miss Universe Organization

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization revealed the men and women who will comprise the selection committee in the forthcoming 72nd pageant edition in El Salvador.

For the past three years, the committee has been composed of an all-female jury. This year, however, three gentlemen will join the panel.

The female judges include:

  • Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza
  • Miss Universe Turkey 2021 Cemrenaj Turhan
  • Miss Universe Thailand 2019 Paweensuda Drouin
  • Miss Universe Curacao 2022 Gabriela dos Santos
  • Miss Universe Peru 2020 Janick Maceta del Castillo
  • Miss Universe Brazil 2022 Mia Mamede
  • Hut Prize Foundation's head for global experts relations, Nadia Ali
  • Mega Lifesciences PCL board member, Sameera Shah

While the men who'll be joining the women are:

  • Pascal Gerken, founder of OceanFront Invest Myanmar
  • Jonathan Levav, Marketing professor, Stanford Graduate School of Business
  • Leonard Schlesinger, Baker Foundation professor at Harvard Business School

Like the 2018 pageant in Bangkok, where first-ever transgender queen Angela Ponce of Spain competed, two other transgender queens will be competing this year. They are Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 Rikkie Kolle and Miss Universe Portugal 2023 Marina Machete.

Multi-awarded (Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar) singer-songwriter John Legend will be the celebrity performer during the Miss Universe 2023 final show.

The Miss Universe 2023 coronation night will unfold on November 18 at the National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador. Stay tuned!

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2023
