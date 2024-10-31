Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose win special award as Chucky, Bride of Chucky

MANILA, Philippines — Double gold Olympics winner Carlos Yulo and girlfriend Chloe San Jose won a special award for their couple “fits” (outfits) as the serial killer doll Chucky and his bride, Tiffany Valentine or Bride of Chucky.

The lovers were among the celebrity guests at last night’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents Cirque” Halloween party by society maven Tim Yap in Makati City.

As prize, the pair received a complimentary stay in Manami Resort, claiming to be the first and only luxury nature resort in Sipalay, Negros Occidental.

According to Carlos and Chloe, their makeup and styling for the party took hours to complete, but it was all worth it.

“So, you’re Chucky, not the chocolate?” red carpet correspondent Your Tita Baby, “Drag Race Philippines Season 3” Top 4 Finalist, told Carlos at the red carpet interview.

“You’re so cute! I want to take you home!” Your Tita Baby told the pair, for which they answered, “Sure!” — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya