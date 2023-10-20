Anne Curtis owns famous 'Crash Landing on You' shades, shares eyewear hacks

MANILA, Philippines — For an avid collector of shades like Anne Curtis, it's important to wear the right eyewear when hitting the streets.

Anne was at the opening of Gentle Monster in Bonifacio Global City last October 16, and in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com shared her preferences for selecting the kind of shades to wear.

Her simple advice when it comes to choosing sunglasses is selecting the right frame, "I would say look for the right frame that suits your face. Just because a frame is a trend, doesn't mean you have to follow it."

As for color selection, Anne loves going with a classic black, however, there is one particular piece she considers a favorite.

"One of my favorites from Gentle Monster is the one from 'Crash Landing on You'," Anne told Philstar.com, referring to the oversized shades that Son Ye Jin's Yoon Se-ri wore in the Korean show which Anne has a pair of.

Anne admitted she owns a lot of shades but hasn't lost count, adding that sunnies are a must-have for everyone especially if people love being outdoors.

"[For the beach] I make sure my lens are tinted from the sun," Anne ended, even saying with a smile she has no shades preference when hiding from people in public. "For red carpets, depende sa outfit!" — With reports from, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Anne Curtis shares what's in ‘It’s Showtime’ comeback after MTRCB suspension