Anne Curtis shares what's in ‘It’s Showtime’ comeback after MTRCB suspension

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis shared what is keeping her and her fellow “It’s Showtime” hosts busy while the noontime show is serving its 12-day suspension from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the opening of Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster in Taguig City early this week, Anne said that after the 12-day suspension, which spans from October 14 to October 27, “It’s Showtime” will be celebrating its 14th anniversary with its annual week-long “Magpasikat” special.

“Magpasikat” is when the show’s hosts team up into groups and pit against each other in doing unexpected performances. Anne herself has become viral and won the challenge for her past death-defying stunts.

“It’s our Magpasikat week! It’s our anniversary week!” Anne exclaimed, confirming that she and her fellow hosts are training for their performances. 

Indeed, Anne and her co-hosts have turned the situation around as they now use their time off-air to prepare more for “Magpasikat.”

“At least may time na kami (to train for it),” Anne beamed.

Anne’s good friend Luis “Lucky” Manzano, alongside Robi Domingo, Jennica Garcia and Melai Cantiveros, are hosting "It's Your Lucky Day,” the temporary replacement for “It’s Showtime.”

Manzano recently went viral for showcasing his sign language skills while talking to a person with disability (PWD) in the audience. — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED: Luis Manzano nag-'sign language' sa PWD sa noontime show, umani ng papuri

ANNE CURTIS

IT'S SHOWTIME
