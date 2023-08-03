^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Earth 2023 announces final competition date

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - The Philippine Star
August 3, 2023 | 10:04am
Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana
Yllana Marie Aduana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Earth pageant, through its mother company Carousel Productions, announced that the coronation night of the 23rd edition, of the annual competition, will take place on December 16 in Vietnam.

Earlier, it was announced that the pageant will be held in late October. The venue, however, has remained the same.

Recognized as one of the leading and most prestigious international pageants, Miss Earth is also the premier beauty and environmental event, established by Carousel Productions in 2001 with Catharina Svensson of Denmark as its first titleholder.

The theme of this year's competition is ME Loves Trees. Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana will represent the country in the Vietnam finals. The scientist from Siniloan, Laguna is one of the frontrunners for this year's search.

Reigning Miss Earth Mina Sue Choi of Korea will crown the eventual winner at the culmination of the pageant. Stay tuned!

