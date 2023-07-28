Confirmed: Miss Universe 2023 date, venue

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) sent an email to its national directors mentioning the date of the coronation night for the 72nd edition of the annual Miss Universe pageant.

The date is November 18, 2023 and the venue, as earlier announced, is El Salvador.

It further said that delegate arrivals would start on November 3, while registration and fittings for the production number apparel would be on November 4.

The last time El Salvador hosted the Miss Universe was in 1975. That year, the final show was held in Jose Adolfo Pineda National Gym in the capital city of San Salvador. Anne Marie Pohtamo of Finland was.crowned as winner, while Philippine representative Rosemary "Chiqui" Brosas was proclaimed 4th runner-up.

Will the Philippines have a better placement this year? We'll find out soon enough.

Meanwhile, pageant fans and supporters are excited with the Miss Universe Organization in confirming the pageant date. They look forward to the much-awaited November event, when reigning queen R'bonney Gabriel of the United States crowns her successor. Stay tuned! — Video from Miss Universe via YouTube