Miss Universe national director for Muslim countries tackles overcoming obstacles during Manila visit

MANILA, Philippines — Dubai-based entrepreneur Josh Yugen flew into Manila for a limited engagement at the Mall of Asia SMX Convention recently.

Sitting as both moderator and speaker in the symposia "The Future of Technology and How it Affects Youth Empowerment, Legacy Brands, Tourism & Social Media," the publisher of Xpedition magazine and head of the Yugen Group also shared about his experience as national director of the Miss Universe Bahrain, Miss Universe Pakistan, and Miss Universe Egypt organizations.

"It's not easy mounting a pageant in a Moslem country, we have to hurdle with a lot of challenges. Bahraini parents don't want their daughters to wear bikinis. It's in their culture so we need to respect it. Miss Universe Bahrain 2021 Manar Nadeem Deyani and Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 Evlin Abdulla Khalifa, who both wore bodysuits during the swimsuit preliminaries in their respective year of competing, told newspapers that the Miss Universe Organization did not force them to wear a bikini. Some concerned parents even called the two queens to confirm what they said to the newspaper. That's why, now, parents have allowed their daughters to join the national pageant," intimated the multi-hyphenate personality.

Also in the same symposia was Emirati entrepreneur Dr. Sara Al Madani, who moderated the group where Yugen, as speaker, delivered highly inspiring messages alongside co-speakers Atin Perfume chief executive officer Sabrina Co, beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa, Kumu co-founder James Rumohr, reality star Aaron Maniego, and professional athlete and beauty queen Michelle Gumabao.

"I also want to change the pageant history of Pakistan! Nobody gave Pakistani women a chance, unlike their neighbor India who's been winning in major pageants. Pakistan has some of the best places to shoot. We will unfold the national pageant in the second week of September, on the 14th.

"Our pageants started the reality time shows, just like what South Africa is doing now. People innovate. We want our audiences to grow. The Miss Universe is a leading legacy brand. It has adapted to changes and has shown its flexibility. JKN is effective in innovating for a lot of things like the M*U beverage, Miss Universe skin care, and Miss Universe apparel.

"Like the mother organization, we are growing and expanding. We keep on moving. Our Miss Bahrain was one of six queens who helped launch the M*U Beverage. Miss Universe Bahrain is now on its third year. We will broadcast our national pageant on September 2 over the Miss Universe YouTube channel. We help promote the tourism of Bahrain.

"On the other hand, we will be naming Miss Universe Pakistan's Top 8 while Miss Universe Egypt is in the process. I will be giving the national director position to someone reliable in these communities, then simply oversee it from the sidelines. I'll be flying to Thailand soon. I'm excited to drink the M*U Beverage! Hope there's a chocolate flavor," the Yugen Group head quipped at the end of the colloquy.