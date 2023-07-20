^

Kylie Verzosa, Sam Concepcion hailed best-dressed Barbie, Ken at ‘Barbie’ movie premiere

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 20, 2023 | 1:56pm
From left: Kylie Verzosa and Sam Concepcion in Barbie and Ken costumes
MANILA, Philippines — After making headlines and turning heads at the red carpet of 76th Cannes Film Festival’s opening night, actress Kylie Verzosa bagged a best-dressed Barbie award alongside her movie date who came as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken at last night’s Greenbelt 3 premiere night of the first “Barbie” live-action flick.

Kylie’s pink stripes suit from Balmain’s limited-edition collaboration with the Mattel brand, paired with leggings and stilettos in hot pink, made Miss International 2016 win and her “Ken” friend as among the best-dressed couples of the night.

Chrissy Roa, group marketing head for AyalaLand Estates, Corporate, and AyalaMalls, described the premiere as among the biggest nights in AyalaMalls, complete with its own Barbie pink popcorn. Greenbelt’s towering palm trees were also awash in Barbie pink lights to resemble the palm trees of Malibu and Barbie Land.

Apart from Barbie Kylie and her Ken, singer and thespian Sam Concepcion was also hailed as a best-dressed Ken, alongside his movie date, who dressed like the doll portrayed by Margot Robbie in the movie. Sam channeled his “Kenergy” in a baby blue suit with matching slacks, which were just “Kenough.”

“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig and featuring a star-studded cast led by Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, is a highly-anticipated movie about the iconic doll and deals with her and Ken’s existential crises.

The film has been rated PG (parental guidance) without cuts by the Movie & Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), which means children below 13 years old and below will be allowed admission if they are accompanied by an adult.  

“Barbie” has also been granted permits for exhibition without cuts in other Asian countries such as Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea.

