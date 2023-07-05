Kim Chiu able to shoot Manila Post Office before fire; praises 'Fit Check' for highlighting Manila locations, fashion

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim Chiu was all praise for her upcoming series "Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen," a collaboration between ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment and Prime Video where the show streams this July.

In a media conference held last June 29, Kim reflected how much she missed doing projects like "Fit Check" and what it meant to her personally.

"Doing a fashion-serye, I super love fashion, na-enjoy ko talaga and doing this kind of genre... na-miss ko talagang gumawa ng romantic-comedy-drama type of series na feel-good lang but at the same time may puso, kuwento about family so it's close to home," Kim said.

For her role as Melanie, an ukay-ukay seller with aspirations of becoming a fashion designer, Kim learned how to use a digital sewing machine.

The actress also commented how the show is very colorful and features cameos of fashion designers like Michael Leyva, stage directors like Robby Carmona, and make-up artists like Juan Sarte portraying fictionalized versions of themselves.

"Nakakakilabot na naroon kami most especially sa locations namin, pinakita talaga namin ang ganda ng Maynila," Kim continued. "Mapapanood 'to ng buong mundo parang 'Uy ganyan pala sa Manila, Philippines, mapa-visit nga'."

Kim shared that the team were even able to shoot by the Manila Post Office before a massive fire hit the building last May.

"Lakihin expectations kasi maaabot namin!" Kim proudly exclaimed.

'Ukay' as a concept

ABS-CBN's head of content development Nathaniel Arciaga, who was also present at the media conference, recalled how ABS-CBN initially pitched "Fit Check" to the Prime Video team.

"We wanted, first of all, to showcase Filipino culture. We thought 'What would be a fun, exciting, and at the same time showcase Filipino culture'," said Nathaniel. "We zeroed in on fashion because everybody loves it, pero may angle ng ukay kasi 'yung ukay is something distinctly Filipino, having to rummage, mag-halukay, thrifting clothes."

Both ABS-CBN and Prime Video latched onto "ukay" as a concept as Nathaniel explains from a personal view, it speaks to repurposing items that have been thrown out or discarded.

Nathaniel also explained how Kim's Melanie mirrors the journey of an ukay piece of clothing.

"Mayroong similarities sa kuwento niya as a person and sa kuwento ng isang damit na na-discard, tinapon, pero nakita ng iba na may value. 'Yan 'yung magandang kabit namin na advocacy sa kuwento without being preachy," Nathaniel ended.

"Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen" sees Kim starring with Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, Kylie Versoza, Frenchie Dy, KaladKaren, Lie Reposposa, Justin Luzares, and Christopher de Leon.

All eight episodes of the fashion-serye premiere on Prime Video this July 8.

