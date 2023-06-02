^

Kim Chiu sympathizes with 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 9:28am
Singer-actress Kim Chiu
Belo Medical Group / Released, The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu sympathized with the hosts of rival noontime show "Eat Bulaga" after they announced that they are parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

In an interview with the media during her new endorsement, Kim said she supports and respects the decision of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

“Change is nandiyan talaga 'yan, eh. Parang hindi naman natin mababago 'yan. And then 'yung, high respect ng bawat isa sa TVJ is really there, kahit saan man sila mapunta or kung anuman,” she said. 

“Susuporta at susuporta. Walang tao na hindi nakakakilala sa kanila. Sobrang taas po ng respeto natin sa kanila. Kung ano yung desisyon nila and whatever is happening sa… anong tawag diyan, sa base nila, it’s for them,” she added. 

Kim said that even rival shows need to support each other for the benefit of the showbiz industry. 

“But for us, we just have to keep on supporting kung saan man sila magpunta, and that’s what they need also, the support," she said. 

“Lahat naman tayong mga artista kailangan natin 'yung suportahan talaga. Hindi tayo maghihilahan pababa, we have to push (forward),” she added.

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that...
Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
Host-actress Anne Curtis offered words of support for the hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" as the noontime variety show sees the exodus...
'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Current and former "Eat Bulaga" hosts paid tribute to the noontime show after Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon announced...
'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts...
priority latest
Gloc-9 remembers humble beginnings in 'Kamusta Ka Na'

Gloc-9 remembers humble beginnings in 'Kamusta Ka Na'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | A few seconds ago
For popular Pinoy rapper Gloc-9, who is everyone's "Paboritong Makata," life comes full circle as he reminisces his...
Photographer sues Kanye West over alleged assault

Photographer sues Kanye West over alleged assault

28 minutes ago
A photographer who claims Kanye West threw her cell phone to the ground in a confrontation is suing the troubled...
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 39 minutes ago
There's a whole new and beautiful world out there in cyberspace. Where we used to rely on manual power, the Internet...
Malaysia's remake of ABS-CBN's 'The Legal Wife' tops TV ratings

Malaysia's remake of ABS-CBN's 'The Legal Wife' tops TV ratings

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
While the Philippines has made several adaptations of other countries' primetime shows in the past, the tables have...
LIST: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' new characters

LIST: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' new characters

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
The action and spectacle returns to the big screen on June 7, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes audiences on a '90s...
