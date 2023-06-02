Kim Chiu sympathizes with 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu sympathized with the hosts of rival noontime show "Eat Bulaga" after they announced that they are parting ways with Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE).

In an interview with the media during her new endorsement, Kim said she supports and respects the decision of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

“Change is nandiyan talaga 'yan, eh. Parang hindi naman natin mababago 'yan. And then 'yung, high respect ng bawat isa sa TVJ is really there, kahit saan man sila mapunta or kung anuman,” she said.

“Susuporta at susuporta. Walang tao na hindi nakakakilala sa kanila. Sobrang taas po ng respeto natin sa kanila. Kung ano yung desisyon nila and whatever is happening sa… anong tawag diyan, sa base nila, it’s for them,” she added.

Kim said that even rival shows need to support each other for the benefit of the showbiz industry.

“But for us, we just have to keep on supporting kung saan man sila magpunta, and that’s what they need also, the support," she said.

“Lahat naman tayong mga artista kailangan natin 'yung suportahan talaga. Hindi tayo maghihilahan pababa, we have to push (forward),” she added.

