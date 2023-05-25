LOOK: Kim Chiu shows off new family house

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Kim Chiu gave a glimpse of her new three-storey family home.

The actress posted several selfies and photos of herself around the house on her Instagram, calling it a "fruit of labor."

The outdoor area of the ground floor is mostly the paved driveway beside a swimming pool, where Kim had several photos taken, and an outdoor stairway to the second level. The third level also had a balcony area above the second floor's patio entrance.

In the photos as well were Kim's father, William, and her siblings, including her sister Lakam, who was hospitalized last month with undisclosed medical condition but appears to be swiftly recovering.

The actress also tagged in her post Tier One Architects, who presumably helped in the house's construction.

Several celebrities congratulated Kim on her new milestone, including Ogie Alcasid, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Angeline Quinto, Megan Young, KaladKaren, Vina Morales, and her longtime boyfriend, actor Xian Lim.

Kim previously built a family home back in 2011 — a 600-square-meter property — five years after she won the first "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition."

