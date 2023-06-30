WATCH: Paolo Ballesteros leads all-queer fashion show

MANILA, Philippines — Paolo Ballesteros led an all-queer underwear fashion show.

Celebrating everybody and every body, the historic night featured models across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum as they brought their loudest and proudest selves wearing pieces by Thian Rodriguez paired with Avon’s new Flexicomfort Intimate Apparel line.

The night highlighted the beauty and power of diversity and inclusion as it showcased some of the country’s queer icons.

The show kicked off with Key Trajano, a known transwoman in the pageant industry followed by actress Klea Pineda, who recently came out. The second half continued with “King of the Catwalk” Sinon Loresca donning a statement look and show-stopping performances from drag queens Viñas DeLuxe and Precious Paula Nicole. The finale was brought to a close by “Drag Race Philippines” host Paolo Ballesteros.

As a brand that has been around for over 135 years, Avon said that it espouses positive representation in time for this Pride Month.

“We believe in beauty democracy — proud to be inclusive and open to all. Challenging stereotypes has been at the heart of every Avon campaign — first for women, now for all,” said Razvan Diratian Avon Asia Pacific’s Managing Director and Avon Philippines General Manager.

An open casting call was held to open the initiative to all. From hundreds of auditionees, queer personalities who made the cut were HBO Max’s Legendary ballroom star Nunoy Revlon, genderless-clothing advocate Deo Cabrera, veteran hairstylist Lourd Ramos, among others.

Highlighting the brand’s collection, models featured Jake briefs, Paloma bra, Frida bra and panties, which are designed to flow with every movement and to feel soft and smooth. The brand’s latest underwear line promises to stretch and support the body regardless of size, lifestyle and expression.

