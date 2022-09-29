^

Fashion and Beauty

'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros shares tips for long-lasting falsies, holiday look

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 10:07am
'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros shares tips for long-lasting falsies, holiday look
Paolo Ballesteros shares tips on how to achieve long-lasting looks.
Paolo Ballesteros via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from the trending challenges and controversial critiques, viewers of the hit reality show "Drag Race Philippines" must be wondering how the queens manage to put on stunning looks. 

Judge and host Paolo Ballesteros shared several tips to Philstar.com on how to achieve long-lasting makeup and falsies for those runway-ready looks. 

The "Eat Bulaga!" host shared the usual advice most skincare enthusiasts have been doing for his first few steps. These include:

  • washing the face to get rid of dirt and oil
  • and using a toner and moisturizer before applying the makeup.

Paolo, however, is not a fan of multi-step skincare because of practicality as someone who lives in the humid tropics. 

"I'm not really a fan of napakadaming moisturizers or 'skincare' before makeup like we see on YouTube and dito din sa atin with photo shoots ng mga artista kasi it's very humid dito sa Pilipinas. Kusa na mag-produce ng oil ang face naten especially if we are going to party the night away," he explained. 

The next step would be putting on the foundation because this serves as the base of the makeup. Afterwards, set it with powder. 

"Tip is anything na ilagay sa face na cream or liquid, you always have to set it with powder para hindi na gumalaw ung product," he added. 

One can proceed with putting on the blush and highlighter and set all of these with a setting spray. He shared a surprising tip as alternative for a setting spray. 

"If wala, you can use hairspray. Haha. That's what I use when I do drag," Paolo revealed. 

Those who wonder how false eyelashes or falsies stay for a long time on the lash without them falling off immediately, Paolo shared that a lash glue will do the trick. 

"The best way for me, when I do drag is I also apply lash glue on my lashline where the falsies are going to be placed para mas nakadikit," he said. 

Paolo also revealed that he rarely gets lash irritations. Instead, his eyes get irritated with the contact lenses he wears especially when he does drag or impersonations because he's not really used to wearing them. 

"Kaya I make sure that my lenses are in specific diameter, 'yung butas sa gitna and 'yung kapal. And I always lubricate din as much as I can kasi mahirap din 'pag may long lashes at long nails na. Hehe!"

RELATED: 'Drag Race Philippines' judge Paolo Ballesteros: Filipino drag queens among the best in the world

MAKEUP

PAOLO BALLESTEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros shares tips for long-lasting falsies, holiday look
Exclusive
1 hour ago

'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros shares tips for long-lasting falsies, holiday look

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Paolo Ballesteros shared several tips to Philstar.com on how to achieve long-lasting makeup and falsies for those runway-ready...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions
1 day ago

Heart Evangelista's P200k-worth 'cutlery couture' draws funny reactions

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
What can you say about Heart's "cutlery couture"?
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
A new kind of healthy
1 day ago

A new kind of healthy

By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
Who says going meatless can’t be fun and exciting? That’s totally possible, dahlings, with Seattle’s Best...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
SSI stays on top of luxury game with new openings in Greenbelt
1 day ago

SSI stays on top of luxury game with new openings in Greenbelt

By Anna Martelino | 1 day ago
It’s an age-old story of success due to hard work, fortitude, and faith in God. In the 1950s, husband and wife Bienvenido...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite &lsquo;personal struggles&rsquo;
Exclusive
5 days ago

Look better not bitter: How Heart Evangelista glows despite ‘personal struggles’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Albert revealed to Philstar.com the tricks that a makeup artist from his team, Justin Louise Soriano, does to make sure Heart...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment
6 days ago

Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment

By Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell, Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The seventh episode of "Drag Race Philippines" was an emotional and memorable one for viewers, amplified by the...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with