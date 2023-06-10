Coleen Garcia's grandmother Syra marks 70th birthday with boudoir photoshoot

MANILA, Philippines — Fitness enthusiast Syra Garcia, grandmother of actress-host Coleen Garcia, celebrated her 70th birthday with a sultry boudoir shoot.

Coleen posted on her Instagram account a Reel of Syra in a black and white undergarments by Adrianne Concepcion under dim lights.

Several clips see Syra holding up a cigarette, others of the 70-year-old displaying the many tattoos on her body.

The video was set to Emmy Meli's 2022 song "I AM WOMAN," very apt for Syra showing her confidence in turning 70.

"Thank you for teaching me — for continuing to teach me — what it is to be strong, confident, and empowered. I love you, and I will forever be grateful for everything!" said Coleen, even calling her grandmother a "badass woman."

The actress-host shared that Syra had wanted to do a boudoir shoot for her birthday so Coleen did what she could to grant the wish of her "Tata."

A number of people shared their awe and praise in the comments section including Iza Calzado, Arci Muñoz, Iya Villania, Rabiya Mateo, Loisa Andalio, Denise Laurel, Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo and Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano.

Actress-model Isabelle Daza even jokingly said "Move over Martha Stewart," referencing the 81-year-old television personality and author becoming the oldest cover model of Sport's Illustraed Swimsuit.

