^

Fashion and Beauty

Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated cover model at 81

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 1:59pm
Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated cover model at 81
Lifestyle expert, award-winning television host and 18-time Emmy Award winner Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart via Instagram, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Television personality and author Martha Stewart graced the cover of Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit for 2023, making her the oldest cover model in the publication's history at 81 years old.

Martha is one of the magazine edition's 2023 issue cover models alongside actress Megan Fox, trans Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kim Petras, and five-time SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

Prior to Martha's recognition, Maye Musk was the oldest SI Swimsuit cover model when she appeared on the publication last year at 74 years old. Petras, meanwhile, is the second-ever trans woman to be an SI cover model after model Leyna Bloom in 2021.

Her shoot took place last January at the Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic, where photographer Ruven Afanador captured Martha in several outfits — a plunging, red, halter swimsuit, a tan one-piece and an oversized beach hat, and a sporty metallic black-and-silver zip-up suit.

Afanador had actually taken photos of Martha three decades ago for her magazine Martha Stewart Living, helping her feel comfortable working with a "magnificent" former collaborator.

She told SI she was motivated to participate in order to show that women can look good and feel great at any age.

"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of SI Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated," Stewart said of her modelling. "And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."

"Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what’s important and not your age," Martha also said.

SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day commended Martha as a legend for never letting circumstances in life dictate her outcome, "She's changed with the times — always one step ahead, it seems — to build a wide-reaching business empire."

Day also said the goal for SI Swimsuit 2023 is to "continue to evoke captivating and thought-provoking conversations."

Martha rose to fame during the 1980s because of her cookbooks, which led to Martha Stewart Living at the end of the decade and soon appearing on television, and by extension, the formation of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

RELATED: Martha Stewart goes window-shopping for inspiration in the Philippines

MARTHA STEWART

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Be sunventure-ready with new sunscreens from Kemans
2 days ago

Be sunventure-ready with new sunscreens from Kemans

2 days ago
Kemans, a Filipino beauty and wellness brand, introduces its latest skin-care products: Kemans Daily UV ProTech Face & Body...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 explains glitches, Pampanga in Top 5
3 days ago

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 explains glitches, Pampanga in Top 5

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
Pampanga's Angelique Manto, who was not originally in the announced Top 10, surprised everyone by getting a spot in the Top...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 winners, special prize awardees
3 days ago

LIST: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 winners, special prize awardees

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Michelle Dee from Makati has been crowned the winner of Miss Universe Philippines 2023, succeeding Celeste Cor...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Final Question and Answer segment
3 days ago

FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Final Question and Answer segment

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
In the final round of the competition, the finalists were asked by host Xian Lim the same question: “Recently, the Department...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Michelle Dee, daughter of Melanie Marquez, is crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023
3 days ago

Michelle Dee, daughter of Melanie Marquez, is crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Michelle Dee from Makati has been crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2023 and will represent the country at the 72nd...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Top 5 Q&A portion
3 days ago

FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Top 5 Q&A portion

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night was held tonight at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. 
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with