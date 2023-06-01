Bikini season: Wax, epilate or laser? Dermatologist answers

Natural ingredients such as sugar, honey or orange are often combined to make a wax used for removing unwanted body hairs.

MANILA, Philippines — Living in tropical Philippines is essentially saying "summer is forever."

With such a predominantly sunny and beach-ready country, heading to the beach is relatively easy to do even for many city dwellers.

It goes without saying that bikinis and trunks are popular beach outfits. For those who are thinking of losing body hair for this summer, which is the better option: shaving, waxing or permanent hair removal via laser procedure?

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Iza Encarnacion shared her thoughts on this oft-asked question to Philstar.com and select press.

"It really depends on the budget," said the doctor.

Dr. Encarnacion took up Medicine at the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, her internship at The Medical City Ortigas and Ospital ng Makati and spent her Dermatology residency at the East Avenue Medical Center. She also did her Medical Dermatology and Phototherapy Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City from 2019 to 2020. She did her Clinical Dermatology and Basic Research Fellowship at Osaka Metropolitan University from May to November 2022.

She is not averse to shaving as long as it is done properly.

"Shave in the direction of your hair, kasi if you don't, it will predispose you to have folliculitis or the inflammation of the hair follicles," she advised.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this can cause itchiness and soreness. If left untreated, the severe infection can cause permanent hair loss or scarring.

The doctor also explained that any product that is applied to the skin like deodorant or shaving creams can cause damage. These can darken or hyperpigmentate the skin. Underarms, for example, have thin layers of skin.

"That also holds true for waxing, epilation. Mga chemicals na nilalagay natin tapos hindi na nawa-wash off nang mabuti. So pwedeng nagste-stay doon. Tapos mahilig pa tayong mag T-shirt. Nakukulob pa lalo," the doctor said.

Epilation, which is commonly done with devices called epilators, remove hair completely at the roots. Waxing, meanwhile, uses wax to remove hair.

The Mayo Clinic defines laser hair removal as "a medical procedure that uses a concentrated beam of light (laser) or remove unwanted hair." According to a study, diode lasers only "destroy a small fractions of hairs completely."

For Dr. Encarnacion, one of the three is the best option for hair removal.

"I think for me, the best is diode hair reduction para it lessens your use of shaving, waxing," she said.

