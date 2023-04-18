Marvel teams up with Swarovski for superhero jewelry, collectibles

Several pieces in the Marvel and Swarovski collection

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Comics has teamed up with jewelry company Swarovksi for a brand new collection inspired by five different Marvel superheroes: Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Hulk, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel.

This is the first time that Swarovski has collaborated with Marvel on a project, and each piece in the collection has been "captured with exceptional savoir-faire and attention to detail" as Marvel announced.

"Stan Lee has given the world some incredibly influential and exciting super heroes," said Swarovski's Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert of the late Marvel Comics "master storyteller," "It has been a genuine honor to delve into these Marvel favorites and express their individual qualities with our crystals."

The collection has 15 pieces in total — eight jewelry and five crystal figurine collectibles — plus a special sticker set.

Spider-Man's iconic red mask features on a bracelet and pendant with arranged red and black precision-cut crystal pavé, but even more elaborate are two blue-and-red collectibles of the friendly neighborhood superhero.

One sees Spider-Man in a web-slinging pose featuring 955 facets while the other, 22 inches made from 36,500 glittering crystals and takes 243 hours to complete using Swarovski’s patented Pointiage technology, sees Spider-Man hanging upside down from a street lamp.

The Black Panther jewelry pieces include a motif ring, a life-like crystal-embellished three-dimensional pendant set on a long Ruthenenium-plated chain, and a mask-inspired pendant adorned in purple crystals, while the collectible sees the vibranium-clad hero crafted from 649 facets.

The Iron Man piece doubles as 3D pendant and a brooch and his collectible is cut from 723 facets while Captain Marvel's emblem appears on a ring and her 10-inch limited-edition collectible is made from 10,000 crystals.

Wrapping it all are the Hulk's green crystals set on a gold-tone plated bracelet and a collectible cut from 578 facets.

