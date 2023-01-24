^

Fashion and Beauty

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner have people roaring at Paris Fashion Week

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 6:25pm
Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner have people roaring at Paris Fashion Week
Composite image of Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week.
Schiaparelli, Kylie Jenner via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — It was a tale of two kitties at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week as rapper Doja Cat and television personality Kylie Jenner caught people's attention for different reasons.

Doja Cat was the unmistakable headturner, arriving entirely covered in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals, makeup and paint, accompanied by stylist Brett Alan Nelson in a matching red suit and long jacket by Vetements.

Makeup artist Pat McGrath shared that it took almost five hours to create the singer's appearance. "The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

The rapper's complete outfit was a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knitted skirt of lacquered wooden beads and trompe l’œil toe boots by Schiaparelli.

It was an apt attire for the show dubbed "Inferno Couture," which was inspired by Dante's famous work, "Inferno," and the nine circles of hell.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner received some flak for wearing a fake, life-sized lion’s head attached to her black velvet strapless gown.

"BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," Kylie wrote on her Instagram account. "I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using man-made materials. Beautiful beautiful."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

Models Naomi Campbell (wolf), Irina Shayk (lion) and Shalom Harlow (snow leopard) walked the runway in similar dresses with animal head attachments.

All animals are references from "Inferno" as representations for lust, pride and avarice.

Schiaparelli noted that the looks were "faux taxidermy" and that no animals were harmed in the making of their looks at the fashion show. Social media users, however, said it was done in bad taste and that the outfits "glorified trophy hunting" and "promoted poaching and animal cruelty."

RELATED: Albert Andrada to showcase Filipino haute couture at Paris Fashion Week 2023

DOJA CAT

HAUTE COUTURE

INFERNO

KYLIE JENNER

PARIS FASHION WEEK

SCHIAPARELLI

SWAROVSKI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner have people roaring at Paris Fashion Week
1 hour ago

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner have people roaring at Paris Fashion Week

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
It was a tale of two kitties at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week as rapper Doja...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?
4 hours ago

WATCH: Was Miss Universe 2022 rigged in favor of USA?

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
R'Bonney Gabriel's coronation at Miss Universe 2022 has been a point of discussion in the days after her win, with some questioning...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Viva Magenta: How to wear 2023's color of the year
1 day ago

Viva Magenta: How to wear 2023's color of the year

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Viva Magenta, Mayuga told Philstar.com in an interview, ranges from pinks to deep pinks and reds with hints of pink.&nbs...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dior in stark contrast to Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
3 days ago

Dior in stark contrast to Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week

By Eric Randolph | 3 days ago
Dior provided the yin to Louis Vuitton's yang in Paris on Friday, with a serious and elegant response to its rival's flashy...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Designer Amiri supports Iran protests at Paris Fashion Week
3 days ago

Designer Amiri supports Iran protests at Paris Fashion Week

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Los Angeles-based designer Mike Amiri, who is of Iranian descent, wore a T-shirt loudly showing support for women protesting...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
All eyes on Rosalia at extravagant Louis Vuitton show
3 days ago

All eyes on Rosalia at extravagant Louis Vuitton show

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Pop superstar Rosalia grabbed all the attention at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris on Thursday, almost to the point of distracting...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with