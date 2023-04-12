^

WATCH: Park Seo-joon in 'The Marvels' trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 2:28pm
Composite image of Park Seo-joon in "The Marvels" trailer and the movie's poster
Marvel Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming movie "The Marvels" which brings together Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and one Park Seo-joon in a very brief scene.

The trailer begins with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury aboard the S.A.B.E.R. space station communicating with spacewalking Parris' Monica Rambeau, returning from the 2020 series "WandaVision."

This is Fury's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" though he will be the main character of the upcoming "Secret Invasion" series which streams on Disney+ ahead of "The Marvels."

But after a flash, it is not Monica in the astronaut suit but Vellani's Kamala Khan from the "Ms. Marvel" series. The end of that show saw Larson's Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel taking Kamala's place in her room.

It is then understood after Monica and Fury visit Kamala's house that all three heroes' powers are entangled, where each time one of them powers up, they switch places with another — as demonstrated when Carol ends up in the Khan home and Kamala ends up on a spaceship with Goose the Flerken.

Quick cuts of the three heroes traversing space and locations are then seen, and this includes a brief look of Park Seo-joon's character — said to be named Yan D'Aladna — leading a charge into battle.

The trailer ends with Carol, Monica, and Kamala seemingly fighting one another, and the former two reminding Kamala that they aren't a team.

"The Marvels" hits theaters worldwide in early November. — Video from Marvel Studios' YouTube channel

RELATED: The Marvels' drops teaser poster, delayed from July to November 2023

