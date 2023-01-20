'Iâ€™m surprised also': Miss Universe owner on Celeste Cortesi not entering Top 16

^

Fashion and Beauty

'I’m surprised also': Miss Universe owner on Celeste Cortesi not entering Top 16

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 10:22am
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi at the 71st Miss Universe main competition on Jan. 45, 2023 in New Orleans, United States.
MOU/Benjamin Askinas

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe owner Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip answered a query why Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi failed to enter the Top 16 of the competition. 

In Olivia Quido's YouTube channel, the Pinay skincare expert and Miss Universe 2022 judge told Anne, “Filipino fans are surprised that they are not in the Top 16."

“I’m surprised also, Thailand. Because I sit down and I thought, ‘Goodness heaven, what is happening here?!’ You know what, Italy doesn’t come in…” Anne said. 

“I counted myself, like 15, all 20 of them that used to be in the poll internationally, everyone just ripped off the poll. Like, ‘Oh my goodness, everything just went upside down.’ So you wouldn’t know," she added. 

Anne believed that the judges had high standards for the 2022 edition of the pageant. 

“I’m surprised, but I’m not shocked by the quality or by the high standard, benchmark of the judges. That’s why I think we have a good curriculum, I think we have a good term in terms of judging the beauty Olympics here, the beauty of humanity here," Anne said. 

“Because we see so many aspects, that’s why I'm not shocked… But I’m surprised, because usually they get (in)," she added. 

She also denied that the result was rigged. 

“Why do we have to do that? What for?” she said.

"And did you think long term, okay. How much do I pay for the organization when I acquired it, yeah?" she added.

“Do I have to jeopardize myself by doing this particular rigging? No!" — Video from Olivia Quido YouTube channel

RELATED: Miss Universe Organization defends R'Bonney Gabriel as 'rightful' winner amid 'rigged' allegations

CELESTE CORTESI

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
