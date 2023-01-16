'I truly love you': Celeste Cortesi thanks fans for their support

Celeste Cortesi as Darna at the National Costume show of Miss Universe 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi sent her love and appreciation to her fans and supporters at the end of the 71st Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans, Louisiana yesterday.

"Hey, guys! Thank you so much for your love and support. I truly, truly love you, and I’m so grateful," she said in the video uploaded on the Instagram account of ABS-CBN reporter Dyan Castillejo.

The Philippines ended its 12-year semifinal streak yesterday after Cortesi did not make the Top 16 cut.

R'Bonney Gabriel of the USA was crowned Miss Universe 2022, giving her country its record ninth crown.

The Filipino-American Gabriel is a sustainable fashion designer, sewing teacher and model, and is actually the first-ever Filipino-American Miss USA.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey

