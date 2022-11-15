^

WATCH: Snub? Heart Evangelista reacts to being ‘international fashion icon’

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 11:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista was anything but snub at last week’s 45th anniversary fashion show of New York-based international Filipina designer Josie Natori in The Peninsula Manila Hotel.

It can be recalled that actress Alex Gonzaga and celebrity doctor Vicki Belo claimed on Belo’s vlog uploaded last Friday that Heart snubbed them at the recent Milan Fashion Week. 

“Pero hindi tayo pinansin ni Heart [sa fashion show]. Hoy Heart!,” Belo quipped in her vlog.

“Oy ano ‘to mars [Heart]? Sa Manila magkakaibigan tayo. Mars, nanood ako ng ‘Luna Mystika,’ mars,” Alex added, mentioning Heart’s former TV series. Alex and Heart collaborated for a vlog in 2019.

“Mars [Heart] we’re on the same fashion show hindi ka man lang na-hi. ‘Di ba nandoon kami sa Gucci, front row din tayo ‘di ba [Alex]?,” Belo said.

Contrary to Alex and Vicki's claims, Heart accommodated everyone who greeted her and flanked her for photos at the Natori show. She even granted Philstar.com an exclusive interview last Thursday, a day before Vicki's vlog was uploaded.

In fact, when Philstar.com asked Heart for her reaction to her new moniker given by fans and news outlets as an “international fashion icon” for representing the Philippines in various fashion weeks for years now, Heart was quick to declare in all humility: “Ay my, no! I’m not!”

According to her, she is merely savoring every moment of her time at the fashion shows.

“Some people say that I am (international fashion icon), but I really do enjoy what I’m doing abroad.”

She said she is back to the country to use the worldwide attention she got to promote more Filipino designers and talents into the global stage.

“I’m back here! And I also do a lot of support for our designers.”

Among those designers is Josie Cruz Natori, who marked her brand’s 45th anniversary with its first-ever dance fashion presentation with Ballet Philippines.

Heart said of the Natori aesthetic: “I love it! Because now, it’s all about self-expression. It’s all about feeling comfortable, feeling sexy at the same time. I love the vibrance of the prints always.”

As for the Natori silhouettes she goes for, Heart vouched: “I love her kimono outfits, the drapes, and I also love the caftans. Everything, actually. It’s so flexible like an obi belt. Beautiful!” — Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

ALEX GONZAGA

HEART EVANGELISTA

VICKI BELO
