'The Heart Effect': YSL sunglasses sold out after Heart Evangelista's OOTD in Paris

MANILA, Philippines — Manila's favorite fashionista Heart Evangelista has once again proved her style influnce on Instagram when the model of the YSL sunglasses she was wearing in Paris Fashion Week sold out after her OOTD (outfit of the day) post.

The YSL New Wave SL 276 reportedly sold like hotcakes after Heart was seen wearing it with a custom Mark Bumgarner black and white ensemble to a Fendi event during Paris Fashion Week.

Some of her Instagram followers from different parts of the world decided to get the sunglasses that have a cat-eye frame with nylon lenses. Netizens have been tagging the "Queen of Creative Collaborations" upon purchase, claiming that "Heart made me do it" in their captions.

On her Instagram Stories, Heart has been reposting posts from her followers who bought the YSL shades. She even posted a message of thanks to her avid fans who purchased the sunnies.

Heart said in her caption, "The shades are all the vibe. I was surprised to know that these @ysl sunnies are now sold out because a lot of you already copped it in just a flash! You never really fail to amaze me, my loves."

According to YSL's website, the pair of sunglasses is sold out as of this writing. One pair costs around $380 (P19,421).