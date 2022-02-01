



















































 
























^


 











 















Fashion and Beauty


'The Heart Effect': YSL sunglasses sold out after Heart Evangelista's OOTD in Paris




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 9:10am
 





'The Heart Effect': YSL sunglasses sold out after Heart Evangelista's OOTD in Paris
Heart Evangelista wearing YSL sunglasses
Heart Evangelista via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — Manila's favorite fashionista Heart Evangelista has once again proved her style influnce on Instagram when the model of the YSL sunglasses she was wearing in Paris Fashion Week sold out after her OOTD (outfit of the day) post.


The YSL New Wave SL 276 reportedly sold like hotcakes after Heart was seen wearing it with a custom Mark Bumgarner black and white ensemble to a Fendi event during Paris Fashion Week.



Some of her Instagram followers from different parts of the world decided to get the sunglasses that have a cat-eye frame with nylon lenses. Netizens have been tagging the "Queen of Creative Collaborations" upon purchase, claiming that "Heart made me do it" in their captions. 


On her Instagram Stories, Heart has been reposting posts from her followers who bought the YSL shades. She even posted a message of thanks to her avid fans who purchased the sunnies.


Heart said in her caption, "The shades are all the vibe. I was surprised to know that these @ysl sunnies are now sold out because a lot of you already copped it in just a flash! You never really fail to amaze me, my loves."


According to YSL's website, the pair of sunglasses is sold out as of this writing. One pair costs around $380 (P19,421).







 
















 



HEART EVANGELISTA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









'I was called a pig, cow': Janet Jackson hurt by body shaming, Michael Jackson's teasing







18 hours ago


'I was called a pig, cow': Janet Jackson hurt by body shaming, Michael Jackson's teasing



By Marane A. Plaza |
18 hours ago 


Music icon Janet Jackson opened up about personal body issues in her recently aired documentary titled "JANET JACKS...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Sarah Lahbati declares stretch marks her 'best tattoos'







4 days ago


Sarah Lahbati declares stretch marks her 'best tattoos'



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


Actress Sarah Lahbati was all about sending a message of self-love in her recent Instagram post, as she declared her stretch...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Italian luxury brand Moncler to give up fur on its parkas







6 days ago


Italian luxury brand Moncler to give up fur on its parkas



6 days ago 


Italian luxury brand Moncler, known for its high-end parkas, Tuesday joined a growing number of fashion firms dropping...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Sophisticated Urbanity and the 'Man Birkin'







6 days ago


Sophisticated Urbanity and the 'Man Birkin'



By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
6 days ago 


After two long pandemic years, Hermès is back to business in all senses of the word. Last year the French luxury fashion...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Cheers to wellness







6 days ago


Cheers to wellness



By Maurice Arcache |
6 days ago 


Australia’s alumni in the Philippines held the first “Australia Global Alumni Health and Wellness Day” at...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw













Pia Wurtzbach stuns in Michael Cinco creations for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam&nbsp;







6 days ago


Pia Wurtzbach stuns in Michael Cinco creations for Harper's Bazaar Vietnam 



By Marane A. Plaza |
6 days ago 


Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach looks every bit like a queen in a fashion editorial spread for the latest...








Fashion and Beauty
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with