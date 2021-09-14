LJ Reyes goes viral for attending New York Fashion Week after Paolo Contis split

MANILA, Philippines — Weeks after her highly-publicized break up with Paolo Contis, Kapuso actress LJ Reyes attended the recent New York Fashion Week in style.

In her Instagram account, LJ posted a series of photos of her wearing an all-black outfit styled by John Paul Dizon and taken by Nice Print Photography.

“NYFW 2021,” she captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Megan Young, Camille Pratts, Neri Miranda and Iya Villania commented on her post, praising her looks.

In her Instagram story, LJ went "fan girling" over Gigi Hadid, posting photos and videos of the supermodel.

“Miss Gigi Hadid, you are so beautiful!” LJ wrote.

“My first NYFW and it was such an eye candy! And can’t get over Gigi Hadid and these creations,” she wrote in another IG story.

