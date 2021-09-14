







































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
LJ Reyes goes viral for attending New York Fashion Week after Paolo Contis split

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 14, 2021 | 1:09pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
LJ Reyes goes viral for attending New York Fashion Week after Paolo Contis split
Actress LJ Reyes
Nice Print Photo via LJ Reyes Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Weeks after her highly-publicized break up with Paolo Contis, Kapuso actress LJ Reyes attended the recent New York Fashion Week in style. 



In her Instagram account, LJ posted a series of photos of her wearing an all-black outfit styled by John Paul Dizon and taken by Nice Print Photography. 

   
   


“NYFW 2021,” she captioned the post. 



Celebrities such as Megan Young, Camille Pratts, Neri Miranda and Iya Villania commented on her post, praising her looks. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





In her Instagram story, LJ went "fan girling" over Gigi Hadid, posting photos and videos of the supermodel. 



“Miss Gigi Hadid, you are so beautiful!” LJ wrote. 



“My first NYFW and it was such an eye candy! And can’t get over Gigi Hadid and these creations,” she wrote in another IG story. 



RELATED: LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology

 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

