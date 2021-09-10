LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology

LJ is now in the US with her kids to ‘recover and rebuild as a small family.’

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress LJ Reyes didn't react on ex-partner Paolo Contis' statement and instead focused on her business.

In her Instagram account, LJ posted photos of her cosmetic line Wonder Jane instead of answering Paolo’s statement.

It can be recalled that LJ said in her interview with Boy Abunda that she doesn’t want to talk to Paolo anymore.

"Ayoko siya makausap. Ni-cut ko 'yung line. 'Di ko na siya kinausap. Parang natatakot ako kausapin siya. Kasi parang pakiramdam ko, totoo 'yung sinasabi niya sa akin. Pero marami kasi ako nalaman na 'di totoo. Natatakot ako na — I'm sorry if I'm gonna use this word — natatakot ako na ma-manipulate 'yung alam ko ngayon na facts,” she said.

"'Yung mga revelation at information na dumating sa akin the past two to three months, 'di po madaling i-digest. Yes, alam ko in my heart... I can't be wrong. Siguradong-sigurado ako na totoo. Ang dami ko na nakausap na nagpakita sa akin ng katotohanan kung paano siya kapag nakatalikod ako. Kaya ang hirap sa akin, kasi ito nakita ko, at meron siyang ibang katauhan, o iba sinasabi 'pag nakatalikod ako. 'Yung mga ibang bagay, meron akong proof,” she added.

LJ promoted her hand sanitizer and also the 9.9 Sale on Shopee where there is free shipping for her products.

The actress also recently posted on her Instagram account her gratitude to her business patrons.

