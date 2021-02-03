LIST: 8 minimalist watches to add to your collection

MANILA, Philippines — In these unprecedented times, the minimalist aesthetic could be just what you need for your mind and spirit. It strips down all the enhancements to focus on what’s essential.

Minimalist watches are simple and elegant without compromising on functionality—event without the bulky buttons, confusing dials and oversized straps. All that’s left are clean lines and an easy to read display that does exactly what a watch should: tell time.

Filipino watch brand LEUPP is a purveyor of sleek, minimalist watches for men and women. Each piece is a fine addition to any collection. Here are eight of our favorites.

1. Kubo

At just 7mm thickness and 38mm case size, it’s the slimmer and smaller version of the cult classic Kubo timepiece. The asymmetrical winder gives it a playful and unexpected flourish.

Kubo is available in Midnight, Umber and Black/Tan.

2. Kaoru

With a subtle subdial and a modest logo on the back casing and buckle, Kaoru II exemplifies what LEUPP stands for: simplicity and refinement.

Kaoru is available in Walnut, Black and Navy/Tan.

3. Imako

Observe every second repeat itself precisely and endlessly on the Imako II. Arabic numerals make it easy to see what time it is, while the interchangeable leather strap adds versatility.

Imako is available in Black, Umber and Tan.

4. Aoki

The Aoki is understated elegance on your wrist. The bold white dial provides a stunning contrast to all-black details while pronounced oblique edges add visual depth.

Aoki II comes in Tan, White and Onyx Black.

5. Sato

If you appreciate painstaking attention to detail, then you’ll love Sato as much as we do. It’s a chronograph watch featuring a classic black face with two subdials located at the 6 o'clock and 12 o'clock positions. This watch pack comes with two interchangeable NATO straps for a smooth transition from day to night.

Sato is available in Amber/Black and Sienna/Rose and Coal/Nude.

6. Umi

Minimalist watches are anything but boring; Umi is a perfect example. With a case size of 35mm and a case thickness of 7mm, the square silhouette is a nostalgic nod to the seventies chic while its stainless steel elements keep it timeless. The warm and opulent rose gold hue adds a feminine touch.

Umi is available in Grey (leather strap) and Rose Gold (mesh strap).

7. Ito

Trust Ito to help you make it to your online meetings fashionably on time. The all-black steel square case, spotless watch face, white hands, elegant leather strap, and buckle enclosure exude quiet confidence.

Ito is available in Black and Tan.

8. Imai

Travel the world with the utilitarian, water-resistant Imai. The black steel case, black dial and lightweight and durable canvas strap seamlessly blend in wherever you are.

Imai is available in Olive, Black and Grey.

Buy One, Get One

With prices starting at P1,899, LEUPP watches are accessible from the get-go.

Here’s a treat for all watch enthusiasts out there! LEUPP has a Buy One, Get One offer on all watch styles: leather, metal and mesh, and canvas. Visit its website and you can shop any two watches for the price of one!

Visit the online shop at www.leuppwatches.com or follow LEUPP on Instagram @leuppwatch and Facebook @leuppwatch.