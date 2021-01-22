Glass lips, retro nails: 2021 beauty trends are big on DIY

MANILA, Philippines — It's all about self-care all over again as beauty trends for the year is all about taking care of your skin.

After all, the pandemic has effectively jolted us to the fact that health is wealth.

With many dermatologists, spas, salons and wellness clinics still not fully operational, DIY (do-it-yourself) skincare as a beauty trend will continue to roll over for this year. Besides this, here are some other trends to look forward to.

Glass lips

After the glass skin, glass lips are now in mod as shine makes lips look fuller without having to go under the knife.

The Spring Collection 2021 of Anastasia Beverly Hills features new crystal lip glosses, an Iced Out highlighter and a brow freeze, all in a fresh rose gold packaging to add a luxe vibe to your daily beauty routine. Now available at Anastasiabeverlyhills.com with direct shipping to the Philippines, and soon at Sephora.ph, the collection includes Iced Out Highlighter, an all-skin tone highlighter with the combination of smooth finish and beam effects for a lit from within radiance.

With the feel of second skin, this refined highlighter aims to deliver a multi-dimensional wet effect shine, with the high reflectivity of a liquid and the weightlessness of a powder. The Iced Out shade is universal and delivers buildable intensity, amplifying beautiful skin and taking you from subtle luminosity to a full, icy strobing effect. It can be used to highlight anywhere on the face, body, eyes and lips.

Meanwhile, Honey Diamond Gloss is a lip gloss that reflects light while aiming to give lips a fuller look. With a luminous formula, this gloss provides a non-sticky, comfortable wear and a

diamond-like reflect in just one swipe. It features a flat-paddle shaped applicator that aims to glide across the lips with ease and precision, and a vanilla scent. Likewise, Crystal Gloss aims to deliver a glass-like finish that makes your lips appear instantly fuller and smoother. With a crystal-clear formula, this lip gloss provides non-sticky, comfortable wear and also features a flat-paddle applicator for an easy and precise glide that enhances lips with a peach-scented shine.

'Skinimalism'

A term coined in Pinterest, everyone is into the concept of "less is more." People are more into having and maintaining healthy-looking skin since the pandemic began. It is also because they spend more time indoors and are into a healthy-eating regimen consisting of greens, low fat, low carb diet and, as a direct result, results to glowing, healthy skin. The natural everyday makeup look is also getting popular.

'Maskne' prevention

Since we are still required to wear masks even at home, the problem of "maskne" continues. It is a growing skincare woe of acne popping up in the lower part of the face that is a direct result of prolonged wear of masks.

In the NYTimes.com article published in June 2020 titled, "Maskne is the new acne, and here's what's causing it," tips were given on how to avoid it. These include donning cotton masks, washing washable masks frequently, and maintaining basic skincare through the use of non-soap cleanser and mild, fragrance-free moisturizer.

Curtain bangs, bobs

Short and low-maintenance haircuts such as bobs and shoulder-length cuts have all flooded Instagram. This will continue on especially with summer in two months' time. Glamour.com even hails "curtain bangs" as the "It Cut of 2021," citing stars like Gigi Hadid, J. Lo and Ariana Grande sporting the look.

Electric blue eyeliner

Both Glamour.com and Cosmopolitan.com see this retro shade on many faces this year. They said that since most are wearing masks, the eye has become the center of attention as it is the most visible part of the face. The bright and attention-grabbing color is apt as it makes this part of the face pop.

Retro nails

Another effect of the pandemic that has made most things drab and dragging. Retro nails are going to be back. Glamour said that "seventies-inspired swiggles, swirls, and shapes feel calming and comforting, yet totally fresh and modern."

Lip masks

Similar to the problem caused by constantly wearing masks, the lips are also mostly covered. Lip masks will be even more in-demand this year as these will provide the much needed hydration and moisture of this part of the face.

At-home skincare device

Since facials and spa services are not yet on full capacity, the trend of DIY skincare continues at home. Thanks to online shopping, at-home skincare devices are all the rage. Notice how when you scroll your social media timeline, there are adverts on devices that does your facial, skin lifting and sculpting? Well, more brands are seen to cater to this need this year.

