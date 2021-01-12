Forever 2021: Beauty resolutions, must-haves to start the year bright

MANILA, Philippines — It's a new year, and after a year of uncertainty, bouts of negligence and feelings of helplessness due to the pandemic, there's a new mantra one should live by now and the years to come — self-care.

Yes, it is the most important piece of advice you can give to your friends and even to yourself. And so, a big part of self-care is taking care of your appearance. Appearances give the impression most people would initially have and it could affect your general mental and emotional state.

Don't know where to begin in your self-care journey this year? Here are some beauty resolutions that might inspire you.

Take better care of your skin

This could not be stressed enough as your skin is the largest and most visible organ of your body. It is also the most exposed with all the harmful elements that could make it look older than your actual age.

With visits to your dermatologist rendered limited due to the quarantine, it is good to know that you can have a derma-like experience at home.

Love K-Derma, a brand of facial care gadgets that use LED light technology, is finally here in the Philippines. Available at lovekderma.com, among its gadgets that you can try are the light-emitting diode (LED) Face Lift Wand and Eye Lift Wand. The LED Face Lift Wand features seven light modes that can address various skin concerns on the face as well as support production of collagen and elastin. It boasts of Electromagnetic Stimulation and RF to maximize lifting and tightening. With regular use, this wand reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and tightens facial muscles for improved tone.

On the other hand, the LED Eye Lift Wand is equipped with two light modes: a red light that rids wrinkles and dark circles, and a blue light that relieves puffy and swollen eyes. Its ergonomic design as well as its vibration feature provides a relaxing and comforting feeling on the under-eye area and increases the absorption of the Cloudless Eye Cream that works together with the wand to brighten and tighten skin.

To achieve a youthful glow, the Face Brush is a must-have for refreshing and renewing skin by cleansing off impurities using this innovative gadget. It has waterproof, soft silicon bristles that pulsate gently to improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Its unique design and dual bristles aim to gently exfoliate dry and oily skin to reveal the skin’s natural brightness and glow.

Always be well-groomed

Grooming is back in the game after momentarily being put on the back burner during the early part of the lockdown when everything had lost shape. We all thought we didn’t need it just because we had nowhere to go.

But as quarantine extended from weeks to months, grooming proved important in the hunt for some semblance of structure — when we realized a spritz of perfume was all we needed to spur us on.

Boosting our mood through fragrance — though some of us are not conscious of it — is hardwired for all of us. That’s because our olfactory system is directly linked to the part of the brain that processes memories and emotion. Hence, fragrance has the power to affect our moods. And we know when we are in a better mood, we function more effectively.

Whether it’s a whiff of something fresh and energetic to help move you from couch to court (or more accurately, your training mat) or something woody and spicy to inspire you to clean up your mancave and make it a cozy haven, Str8 Fragrances, available at Watsons, The SM Store and online on Amorfia and Lazada, offers scents for the daily quarantine warrior.

If you are looking to feel refreshed, energetic and inspired, there is the Faith scent with its fruity top notes blended with fougere and oriental ingredients create a masculine and elegant fragrance. This easily is a bathroom cabinet staple. Rise is for those who prefer richer and warmer citrus scent with base notes like cedarwood and sandalwood. Sea lovers will want to spritz Live True with the combined top notes of lavender and firbalsam while Adventure is for those who are attracted to fougere scent amplified with woody notes.

If you wish to feel more grounded, powerful or sensual, check out Ahead that features the punchy twist of bergamot and spicy top notes dry down to the more familiar vanilla and cedarwood. Fruity top notes mixed with floral and strong base notes with amber and tonka beans create a seductive, invigorating fragrance of Red Code. Hero packs the earthy, sensual spice, cardamom, above a heavier woody base of cedarwood and sandalwood, as well as patchouli and vetiver.

Uplift your mood with a swipe of color

Struggling with a lip liner or lip brush? Avon's Matte Legend and Creme Legend lipsticks come with pro bullet that aims to take out the struggle of using a wand — simply sweep over your lips and go.

This makeup-artist inspired lipstick collection is touted to be a "makeup artist in your pocket" as it comes in a bullet that targets to contour and sculpt lips in one easy sweep.

Available in 11 shades in cream or matte finish, these lipstick lines are made with a primer-powered formula for lasting, comfortable matte or cream color. These are also reportedly pigment-loaded to make one's pout create bold statements — even at a video call with friends.

Wipe away impurities

From stressing over stretched work from home hours, venturing out of the house to settle into the new normal, and constantly worrying about our health, it’s no wonder your skin is starting to show signs of dullness and fatigue. These, plus all the elements we’re usually exposed to like the sun, pollution, dirt and toxins.

Switch to a foam cleanser that’s loaded with the right ingredients to not only cleanse, but also to fight the effects of stress and pollution on your face to bring out that healthy, natural glow from within like the Nivea Fair & Glow Hokkaido Rose Whip Foam. It is enriched with Hokkaido Rose extracts, a rich source of anti-oxidants. Because it’s a whip foam, all you need is a pea-sized amount and a bit of water to create a very rich foamy lather.

Be bold and experiment

Even if you're at home most of the time, you still have to put on a gorgeous-looking face especially for those countless video conferences, right?

For your glam needs, Anastasia Beverly Hills, available at Sephora.ph, recently launched its makeup line and accessories. These new offerings have been designed to help one look "illuminating," just like the 2021 color of the year.

Among these are Soft Glam II, an everyday-to-night palette with eight shades, including essential mattes and glam shimmers and the Limited-edition Haute Holiday Mini Lip Gloss Set and Limited-edition Mini Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara Ornament. There is also the lip stain, clear brow gel, brow pen and brow definer.

Illuminate from within

Just like this year's Pantone color, Illuminating, skincare label Cetaphil aims to bring out one's skin glow from within with the new Brightness Reveal Creamy Cleanser, the new addition to the brand's Bright Healthy Radiance line.

With a formula developed by dermatologists, the Bright Healthy Radiance line contains GentleBright Technology, a blend of two carefully chosen ingredients such as Niacinamide and Sea Daffodil, which aims to effectively correct dark spots and brighten skin tone in just four weeks.

This new beauty regimen essentials target to not only provide even skin tone but also do so in a gentle way the brand has been known for.

Shine like your favorite K-drama star

Korean culture has truly invaded the hearts of Filipinos. May it be K-drama, K-fashion and all other things Korean, they don’t miss out on the latest Koreanovelas or even the best-tasting savory dishes that they now serve on their dining table at home. This new year, why not unwrap the gift of K-beauty?

Although parts of the country are still under quarantine, there’s no reason to hold back when it comes to taking care of one's self. AHC’s extensive line of luxurious yet affordable skincare products, like the award-winning, anti-aging Eye Cream For Face, skin-vitalizing 365 Red, and hydrating Natural Essential, Vital Medica and Premium Hydra Gold Foil Masks promise to give one a glowing skin one deserves.

The Korean skincare label prides itself on its "Simplify Beauty" philosophy with its flagship product, The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face that aims to empower Filipinas to achieve glowing skin without the complicated skincare routine. Developed in Korean aesthetic clinics, it is packed with anti-aging properties that work to firm, hydrate, soften, soothe, lighten and lift the skin.

As a cult favorite, the No.1 Eye Cream in Korea reportedly sells a tube every three seconds. Over 91% natural active ingredients go through an ultrafine microemulsion system for faster and deeper absorption. Korean actress and brand ambassador Oh Yeon Seo testifies the "real effects" of The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face, “I’m always on the go because of work so I rely on anti-aging products like The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face to keep my skin radiant, hydrated and youthful.”

To complete one's radiance-boosting routine, AHC 365 Red that’s made from pure Red Egyptian Hibiscus flowers, known for their powerful antioxidant properties. This line consists of the 365 Red Serum and 365 Red Cream to revive dull and tired skin with red hibiscus extract. Petals are naturally dried and matured in an underground cave for 365 days then extracted via ultrasonic method to preserve all active ingredients.

To refine skin texture and provide long-lasting moisture, The 365 Red Cream is an ultra-nourishing, antioxidant-rich, anti-aging face cream that’s infused with Vitamin B12 and Bulgarian Damask Rose that help improve fine lines and wrinkles. This face cream makes skin look luminous with antioxidants from pure Egyptian Red Hibiscus flowers that are made more potent through AHC’s advanced skin brightening technology.

This nutrient-packed duo from 365 Red line is for daily use for a more rejuvenated complexion. The masks, meanwhile, aim to fit softly and lightly on the skin, drench the skin in hydration with the Natural Essential, Vital Medica and Premium Hydra Gold Foil Mask lines, and deliver intensive moisture to help one fight fine lines and other signs of dehydrated skin.

Available on Shopee, Shop SM, Watsons, Zalora, BeautyMNL and the brand’s official Lazada page, AHC’s wide range of products and masks match every skin type, need and occasion, so everyone can now mask everyday for that much-coveted Korean glass skin.



Lather on some 'me' time

After its soft introduction in New York Fashion WeekS/S2019 with its line of luxe facial serums for New Yorkers, Juicy Beauty Line is finally ready to cater to Manila as it introduces its Luxury Magic Soap Series, exclusively made for the Filipino market.

Currently with five variants of accessible skin luxury in soap bar forms, Juicy Beauty Line's Luxury Magic Soap Series aims to give one a total skincare experience from head to toe, from body shower to facial wash.

The collection launches the Miracle Luxury Soap, the Skin Loves Soap, the Activated Charcoal Soap, the Focus White Soap and the Tea Tree Oil Soap.

Always love yourself

All of the above are sensorial experiences that undoubtedly boost your self-confidence and, thus, aid in your goal of taking care of yourself more. But as they say, nothing beats the good old way — that is to always find within you the motivations to love yourself.

Loving yourself is also the mantra of actress and YouTube star Heart Evangelista. Heart headlines the "Love Yourself a Little More" campaign of feminine hygiene brand Kotex.

The TV commercial features various women who practice acts of service whether for themselves or for people around them. The campaign challenges Filipinas to rethink their self-worth and empowers them to take care of themselves especially on times that they need it the most — such as times wherein they have their period.

The video also highlights Kotex Luxe, the brand’s ultra-thin pad that aims to provide skin comfort and protection with its Silky Soft Bubble Bed, which is gentle and reduces skin irritation to the most intimate part of a woman’s body.

“I have been using (the brand) since my teenage years because it is the only brand I trust to provide me with a different level of comfort and protection during my red days. I also believe in the brand’s values in supporting progressive women to face obstacles head-on, without being hindered by cultural, physical, or societal limitations," Heart shared.

Heart has recently been making the most of her time in Sorsogon by letting her creative juices flow, extending care for her friends and family, and coming up with ways to marry her passion for the arts and her undeniable influence to help local communities thrive. Heart has taken it upon herself to evolve her manner of self-love – being unapologetic for how she internally practices it and extending this to everyone around her.

“Tough times have definitely heightened the need to keep ourselves well because when we, as individuals, are fearlessly happy and healthy, then we can better support one another and offer the best of us, not what’s left of us. I am honored to empower women everywhere to unapologetically love themselves the way they value others, to further improve their holistic wellness and better extend care for the people around them."

