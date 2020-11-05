Less is more: Experts give tips to prevent â€˜maskneâ€™

MANILA, Philippines — Due to COVID-19 pandemic, people are advised to wear more face masks, resulting into another problem: mask-caused acne or “maskne.”

Dr. Mona Gohara, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, told New York Times in a June 17, 2020 report that “maskne” is a “real thing” and not new. It is just during the pandemic, more medical professionals and COVID-19 frontliners get it because they have to put on thick and multi-layered masks.

“Maskne,” the most common kind of which is acne mechanica, is similar to the kind of acne football players might get on the sides of their faces that are usually rubbed by helmets.

The following, said the experts, are some ways on how to prevent mask-caused zits and flare-ups:

Use 100% cotton reusable face masks

To prevent maskne, dermatologists recommend using reusable face masks made of 100 percent cotton that should be washed regularly like underwear to avoid bacteria build-up.

“You don’t want all of that oil and sweat and dirt to sit there and then you reapply it to your face constantly,” Dr. Candrice Heath, an assistant professor of dermatology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, said in the New York Times report.

Simplify your beauty routine

Another way to prevent maskne, said dermatologist Dr. Sarah Barba-Cabodil, is to simplify one’s beauty routine by using less products that could clog pores.

According to her, people tend to use more skincare than they actually need.

“When we minimize the skincare products that we apply, we allow more oxygen to get into our skin and that helps our skin regenerate elastin and collagen. Essentially, we want our skin to do its job on its own every now and then. In other words, we need to give our skin time to reset,” she pointed out in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

The secret to effortless and effective natural skincare is simple, Barba-Cabodil said: "It starts with breaking bad skincare habits and learning how to simplify our routines by choosing the right product."

Taking cue from Barba-Cabodil’s advice, Martina, daughter of Elton and Cathy Salimbangon, the couple behind wellness brand Organique, developed her own skincare line, Nua, which aims to simplify people’s pandemic skincare routine.

According to dermatologists like Barba-Cabodil, this pandemic, people can trim down their beauty regimen to only a gentle cleanser and a fragrance-free moisturizer. As such, Nua’s inital offerings are soap and body oil that are now available in S&R, BeautyMNL and Southstar Drug.

The brand's hero ingredient is Cupuaçu, pronounced as “ku.pu.a.su,” a Brazilian fruit rich in vitamins, fatty and amino acids, as well as antioxidants that is harvested from the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

The cupuaçu fruit is a popular ingredient used in many South American delicacies; while the fruit’s pulp and seeds are where the skin-nourishing cupuaçu butter and oil are sourced. The addition of Philippine premium-grade coconut oil into the mix allows the cupuaçu butter’s hydrating and moisture-boosting properties to get sealed into the skin.

The product line’s all-natural ingredients are reportedly packed with phytosterols that boost skin hydration as well as antioxidants that fight free radicals. And all these happen, according to Martina, without clogging pores or leaving a greasy feel.

“Skincare that works should be effortless and simple,” Barba-Cabodil reminded.

Use products with more natural ingredients

Dr. S. Tyler Hollmig, the director of dermatologic surgery at the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas, told New York Times that skincare products with “Fewer ingredients is better than more.”

As such, part of skincare and cosmetics giant L’Oreal’s sustainability efforts this year is to push for more natural ingredients in its products.

In particular, Garnier is driving the wheel with products that contain more than 90% natural origin ingredients, certified organic product ranges and vegan formulas.

“The past few months has been a very exciting journey for us as we accelerated our transformation to creating a more sustainable world for beauty, with a focus on environmental stewardship and social empowerment. Green Beauty is our springboard to get our partners, and most especially our consumers, involved in this important cause. We believe that through collective action, we can meet our bold ambitions faster, and give our consumers the information to make more sustainable choices,” said Supriya Singh, country managing director of L’Oréal Philippines.