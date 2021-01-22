Rocco Nacino, Melissa Gohing share details of navy-inspired wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz saw another beautiful wedding this month as actor Rocco Nacino and professional volleyball player Melissa Gohing tied the knot in a simple yet memorable pier wedding on January 21.

After a two-month engagement and two years of dating, the couple looked radiant as they exchanged "I do's" in Pier 13 in South Harbor, Manila. It was an intimate military wedding for the member of the Philippine Navy Reserve Command and Naval Special Operations Group and player of the Philippine Volleyball League.

Simple is the trend for many weddings this pandemic. Gohing was a picture of a happy bride in a sweetheart gown with ribbon sleeves. She walked up to the ship's deck with a trail. Her hair by Buknoy Mateo was tied into a bun, adorned with a veil and accentuated by white flower. Her makeup was done by Albert Kurniawan. The bridal suit and gown were by Francis Libiran, Victor Harry Hartman and Arsi Baltazar.

Rocco wore two suits: a sailor's suit and the classic black tie suit.

Their family and friends who couldn't make it to their wedding all watched it live via video conference.

The newlyweds took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news.

"As I am someone who easily snaps under stress, I am thankful for this woman whom I now call my wife, who teaches me to see the positive side of every bad situation. I'm so excited for the married life with you my love," wrote Rocco.

He also revealed that he was a bit nervous and had his plan B if the day's 90% chance of rain forecast will come true. He was relieved that it didn't and said it was because he put his faith on a higher being.

Melissa shared a similar loving sentiment for her new husband: "I don't just want to marry you to be with you forever and live happily ever after but because marriage is not easy & it's a lifetime of ups & downs. You're the only person I know I can go through all those hurdles with. It's hard work but it will be worth it. You are my once in a lifetime. Love, your Mrs. Nacino. @nacinorocco."

The couple said they will hold their Christian wedding once the pandemic is over.