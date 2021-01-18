No long gown or high heels: Alex Gonzaga bares details of 'minimalist' wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a wedding inspiration?

You might want to check out actress and YouTube star Alex Gonzaga, who was a picture of a glowing and happy bride when she married Lipa City Councilor Mikee Morada last November.

The recently married bride uploaded a video on her YouTube channel on her 33rd birthday last January 16, detailing the reason why she and her fiance decided to get married amid the pandemic. They were supposed to get married last October. She also gave a glimpse of her talked-about simple wedding dress.

Alex wore a custom-made Rajo Laurel midi dress made from silk faille, covered with removable silk organdy mutton sleeves. She wore her hair in a ponytail bound with a large white ribbon. She completed her look with a thin veil. Her groom also wore a Rajo Laurel ensemble.

Apart from veering away from the usual long and flowy wedding dress with trail, she also wore flat shoes by Manolo Blahnik instead of the more popular stone-studded heels.

She was styled by celebrity stylist Cathy Sobrevega. Her overall, romantic look was complemented with makeup by Denise Go Ochoa, using shades from Alex's own makeup line, while Alex's hair was done by Jerry Buan Javier.

If you want an intimate wedding with a minimalist look, you might want to consider Alex's trending ensemble.

RELATED: Alex Gonzaga explains why she had to keep wedding a secret