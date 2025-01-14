Coco Martin explains why he chose dishwashing liquid as business, reveals more plans

MANILA, Philippines — Before closing 2024, actor Coco Martin launched his own brand of dishwashing liquid, and this year, he is determined to launch more “practical” ventures so that he could not only help himself but a lot of people.

Coco launched Bida dishwashing liquid last November. It is available on TikTok Shop.

He teased about a new food business for this year.

“Sinabi ko ito sa sarili ko. Kasi dati takot ako mag-negosyo. Kasi sabi ko ‘pag sinabi kasing negosyo, dapat 100% nakatutok ka diyan. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, sa 2025, by January, sisimulan ko na. Pipilitin ko kahit na alam kong nagpro-produce ka, ganyan, ganyan,” Coco told a group of reporters, including Philstar.com, last December during his launching as the brand ambassador for Toyota Tamaraw Next Gen in Glorietta, Makati.

Putting up businesses is two-pronged for the actor. A huge part of it is setting himself in a comfortable place when the lights have dimmed on his showbiz career.

“Itong 2025, honestly, siyempre andu'n pa rin sa isip ko na pinaghahandaan ko rin. Alam ko mawawala rin ito. Malalaos din ako… Sabi ko para ‘pag dumating na ang panahon na ‘yun, handa na ako at pinaghandaan ko ‘yun,” the actor said.

Coco currently rides the wave of his fame. He is one of the few in showbiz who have a string of hits, especially on TV.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” ran for seven years, from 2015 to 2022, lording over in its timeslot airing right after the nightly newscast “TV Patrol.” Shortly after his rest, he came back to the same timeslot with another winner, another Fernando Poe Jr. classic, “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.” The show recently marked its two years on air.

Apart from preparing for his future when his star wanes, Coco also said that putting up businesses is his own way of helping people by giving them more jobs.

In fact, he has a hand in reviving the careers of once-forgotten or inactive stars of the past in his two shows.

With his planned businesses, including the dishwashing liquid, he plans to do the same.

“In a simple way, pwedeng makapag-bigay ka ng hanap-buhay sa mga co-actors mo. Simple lang. Tapos itong Bida dishwashing liquid, sabi ko, ‘yung naiisip ko, ano ‘yung ibang paraan para makatulong?

“Sabi ko, kung hindi ko lahat pwedeng gawin artista o ipasok sa production sa ginagawa ko ngayon, anong isang bagay na makakapag-create ako ng trabaho na makakapagbigay kahit papano, hindi lahat, may matutulungan kang Pilipino at bibigyan mo ng hanapbuhay? Kaya ko dinaan dito,” Coco said.

"Why dishwashing liquid?" Coco was frequently asked.

"Minsan may nagsasabi sa akin, action star ka. Bakit dishwashing liquid? Honestly, nagpapaka-totoo ako. ‘Yung practical, 'yung ginagamit ng tao araw-araw. Bakit ko ikakahiya ‘yan e naging dishwasher ako, naging janitor ako, naging waiter ako? Alam ko ‘yung hinahanap ng mga tao sa dishwashing liquid. Diyan ko sisimulan sa maliit. After that, laundry soap. Lahat naman nagsisimula sa maliit. And then after that, bahala na kung anuman ang maisip ko.

“Basta isa lang ang ano ko… wish ko, kung tatanungin ako ano ang Christmas wish ko, gusto ko sana magkaroon ng hanap-buhay ang mga maraming-maraming Pilipino,” Coco said.

