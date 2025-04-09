A founderâ€™s journey: Pinay entrepreneur brings global selection of fine teas to Philippine market

A founder’s journey: Pinay entrepreneur brings global selection of fine teas to Philippine market

MANILA, Philippines — For Dee Ledonio, entrepreneurship has always been second nature. At just 21 years old, she embarked on her first business venture, embracing the challenges and rewards that came with building something from the ground up.

Her passion for business led her to pursue a Master's in Entrepreneurship at the Asian Institute of Management, where she refined her skills in strategy, eye for innovation and leadership.

But her journey into the world of tea was not planned—it was serendipitous.

Through her travels across Europe, particularly the UK, Ledonio fell in love with the culture of tea.

She wandered through charming tea cafés, marveled at exquisite blends, and experienced firsthand the ritualistic elegance of tea drinking.

From the rich, malty flavors of Assam to the delicate floral notes of Darjeeling, she discovered that tea was more than just a beverage it was an experience, a lifestyle, and a bridge to different cultures.

Then came Christmas of 2024, when she received a beautifully curated gift set of fine loose-leaf teas from India. The moment she opened it, she was captivated-the aroma, the packaging, the artistry of the blends. It was a sensory delight, yet it also sparked a lingering question:

"Why is it that in the Philippines, our tea selection is so limited?"

That question ignited an idea.

What if Filipinos had access to the same world-class teas she had discovered abroad? What if loose-leaf teas, elegantly packaged in tin canisters and pyramid tea bags, could be introduced to a market that had long been dominated by instant tea and sugary blends?

Thus, Duchess Fine Teas was born from “a passion for exquisite flavors, cultural traditions and the art of tea appreciation,” Ledonio said. “Rooted in the timeless elegance of tea culture, our journey began with a desire to bring the world's finest teas to discerning palates.”

With the help of a trusted friend and co-founder Siddharth Kundu, Ledonio began sourcing premium, branded teas from India-the birthplace of some of the world's most celebrated teas.

One country led to another, and soon, Duchess Fine Teas was bringing in carefully curated selections from Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan and China.

With a growing health-conscious community in the Philippines, the timing was perfect. More and more Filipinos were seeking natural, wellness-driven alternatives to coffee and sugary drinks.

Tea, with its centuries-old reputation for healing, relaxation and sophistication, was ready to take its rightful place in the local market. It is now available at www.duchessfineteas.com.ph, and soon to expand in retail stores, pop-ups, hotels and restaurants.

Choose from a selection of world-class tea brands including:

India: Sancha, Tea Shelf, Dancing Leaf, Goodwyn, Hillarts, Tea Trunk

Indonesia: Savis

Japan: Ikkyu

Thailand: Monteaco

Taiwan: JSY

China: Duchess Fine Teas (own label)

Korea: Nokchawon

To celebrate its launch, Duchess Fine Teas joined the WOFEX DRINKS 2025 expo last March 27 to 29 at the World Trade Center Manila.

For more information, visit the ecommerce site at www.duchessfineteas.com.ph or follow @DuchessFineTeas on Instagram and Facebook.

