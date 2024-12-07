Chef Jackie Ang-Po gives tips for aspiring food business ownersÂ 

Chef Jackie Ang-Po gives tips for aspiring food business owners

Chef Jackie Ang-Po (right) and Chef Erik Magtanong at the Nestle Creamspiration Workshop held on November 8, 2024 at the Center for Culinary Arts in Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas for many Filipinos mean eating out or attending countless get-togethers and parties where a feast is prepared. A number of them get creative in the kitchen, and even turn into home cooks and bakers who earn extra money during the holidays.

Chef Jackie Ang-Po, a popular chef and baker, exclusively shared with Philstar.com her practical tips to starting food business owners, especially those who are planning to sell their heirloom recipes or favorite goodies for Christmas party trays or gift ideas.

Chef Jackie, along with Chef Erik Magtanong, led the first-ever Nestlé Creamspiration Workshop at the Center for Culinary Arts in Taguig City. It featured members of the recently relaunched Nestle Homebakers Club.

1. Keep menu simple with one to four dishes

Chef Jackie runs Fleur de Lys Cafe in Tomas Morato in Quezon City. In between manning the cafe, she has other engagements, including with the Nestle Cream brand. The seasoned chef has learned a lot of lessons in managing a business and running a kitchen, and she shared a crucial advice for startups.

“‘Pag beginner, I think advice ito ni Chef Erik kanina, ang advice niya is wag masyadong maraming items kasi ‘yung iba, ‘pag beginner, masyadong excited. Ang menu walo, sampu. ‘Di ba parang nakaka-overwhelm sa kanila? Tapos hindi nila nagagandahan ‘yung gawa kasi siyempre that’s too much,” the chef noted.

She cited the workshop where she and Chef Erik taught home cooks and bakers four recipes that they can cook at home to include in their Noche Buena, Media Noche or for their businesses.

They taught Tres Leches Cake, Mini-Cheesecake, Moist Chocolate Cheesecake and White Lasagna, which were presented as party trays.

“They can already start a business with four good, four or five, kahit na one or two good recipes. ‘Yun muna then slowly build their business,” said Chef Jackie.

2. Find your best-sellers

Chef Jackie noted how important it is to be able to pinpoint which dishes would entice patrons. In her case, it was her Chicken Pie, which she formulated during the pandemic.

The chef is proud of her pandemic recipe because unlike other pies, hers is not dry, a common complaint from customers when it comes to pies. She said it was because she included Nestle Cream on her recipe.

3. Know your customers’ habits

The seasoned chef said that apart from a tasty and appetizing dish, cooks and businessowners must also consider the behavior of their customers.

She cited practical tips, such as wise use of ingredients, that could potentially affect the shelf life of the food that they are selling.

“Kailangan iniisip mo ‘yung habit nu’ng kakain,” she stressed.

4. No shortcuts

The food business is lucrative, yet it is also highly competitive. Many businessowners tend to rush into accommodating requests or immediately growing their business.

Chef Jackie cautioned that the latter should not be the case. It is best to start slowly and sure, and to do away with the “Pwede na yan” mentality.

“Do it right the first time, ‘di ba? Ibig kong sabihin, ayusin mo nang todo. Kadikit nu'n, give it 100% kasi maraming tao, titigil sa 80%. ‘Pwede na yan. Okay na yan.’ Hindi ganon. Dapat 100%. Kung hindi ka tuwang-tuwa sa sarili mo, hindi siya dapat.

“Give more than what is expected of you parati. At saka, ‘yun nga, do it right the first time. ‘Yung iba kasi shortcut, tamad, hindi ka pa nag-umpisa, inisip mo na lahat ng shortcuts. May ganon. Minamadali na so nagkakamali,” the chef ended.

RELATED: Chef Jackie Ang Po's Hearty Chicken Stew recipe