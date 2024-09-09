Family business 101: Richard Yap, daughter Ashley give tips

MANILA, Philippines — Want to start a family business?

Celebrity father-and-daughter Richard and Ashley Yap shared some pieces of advice for anyone who want to turn their business ideas into reality.

Apart from being a sought-after leading man, Richard and his family run several businesses, including restaurants and a pet hotel.

His daughter Ashley recently also launched her first business venture, Sip2Glow collagen drink, now available in TikTok Shop.

More than earning, your business should serve a purpose

Graduated with honors with a degree in Marketing Management from De La Salle University, Ashley Sandrine is a lifestyle vlogger and one of the highest performing e-commerce affiliates. As the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of her own brand made with Korean Collagen Tripeptide, she promises to try her best to bring quality products that people can afford.

“It's more of innovating the product and making it accessible for everybody to get their hands on it,” she said at her brand’s recent launch in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

“And they would know that it's actually off quality because it's actually something that's from me and from my heart as well… And aside from that, I've been traveling a lot with my family. So I get like a global perspective of like the products that we still have here in the Philippines. So I wanted to bring that here and just show them that to do a more elevated experience for our customers as well.”

Use your own products and/or services

"People always tell me that I don’t look my age and it makes me happy to know that my efforts have been paying off! Drinking collagen plays a big part in my daily routine for a few years because it helps maintain my skin's moisture and elasticity. I'm only 28 but I know how much I need to future-proof my skin to prevent the early onset of wrinkles. That also inspired me to create this brand," Ashley added in a statement.

Getting into business should be natural, not forced, to kids

“Of course, it’s natural na suportahan ko s’ya. We're a family of business people,” Richard said as reaction to his daughter putting up her own brand.

“My dad was a businessman. Kaya nga hindi ako naging doktor kasi gusto n’ya mag-negosyo ako. Kaya all-out support tayo d’yan. I think, that’s the way to go rather than working for somebody else.”

According to him, he did not see signs of Ashley becoming an entrepreneur until recently.

“Hindi ko naman kasi sila sinasama sa office before. I really let them grow up and enjoy their childhood. Ayoko silang masyadong ma-pressure. Grade school palang, sumasama na ako sa erpat ko sa trabaho. Sa kanila (his kids), hindi ko ginawa ‘yun. I just let them feel that thing when they’re older na. So parang naging ano naman sa kanya, naging natural.”

Every family member should have a responsibility but also, should be paid

Even if the business is owned by the family, every member should take a specific role in it and should be paid accordingly.

In Sip2Glow’s case, even if Richard is the CEO’s dad, he still takes on the role of industrial partner and also admitted to still getting paid as its celebrity endorser.

“May part na rin ako sa negosyo para pampa-lubag-loob,” he quipped. “Not only because binabayaran ako but because I believe in the product also.”

Have a good team, practice teamwork

“I think one of the most important things I learned from my parents is that you really have to take care of your team… So never forget to be thankful for the people around you,” Ashley said when asked what pieces of business advice she got from her dad.

When anything fails, not only does Ashley rely on her team for fallback, but also for support from her parents.

“Since it’s my first one, ang dami ko pa rin pong dapat matutunan, so I’m taking it day by day. So s’yempre may problems din like…nu’ng bagyo, binaha ‘yung suppliers namin. So parang, pa’no ba namin aayusin ‘yun? Anong gagawin namin? So things like that na day by day naman na-oovercome namin, so I’m very grateful na may great team behind sa’min,” the young CEO said.

“To be hands-on talaga and to know na paglalaanan mo talaga s’ya ng oras. May mga paghihirap kang pagdadaanan but I have them (parents).”

Bond outside of business

“Kahit nasa bahay lang kami, we always find time to gather. Kung hindi naman, kung nasa labas kami, nagtatawagan kami, let’s say, kung nasaan s’ya, ‘O, magkape muna tayo’… We always find time to be together,” Richard shared.

Never give up

What Ashley admires the most about her dad is that he always strives for success.

“As an entrepreneur, he’s very pursigido, like hindi s’ya nag-gi-giveup, kahit ang hirap na ng pinagdadaanan sa business. He’s someone who will push for it pa rin talaga hangga’t kaya. So I think that’s one thing that I learned from him as well.”

